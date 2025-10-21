Wednesday, October 22, 2025
REGION 10 STILL WITHOUT ELECTED LEADERS AS WIN DEMANDS ACTION

By HGPTV
GEOGRGETOWN – Region 10 remains without elected leadership more than a month after voters went to the polls; a situation the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party says is a “direct violation of democracy.” The stalemate has left the region in administrative limbo, with no Regional Chairman or Vice Chairman sworn in despite clear legal procedures for resolving the deadlock.

In a strongly worded statement issued on October 20, 2025, WIN accused the Clerk of Council, who also serves as the Regional Executive Officer (REO), of unlawfully suspending the voting process required under Section 20(6)(a)–(h) of the Local Democratic Organs Act, Cap. 28:09. The law, WIN said, mandates that if an election for Regional Chairman or Vice Chairman ends in a tie, successive rounds of voting must be held until a winner emerges.

Instead, the process has stalled indefinitely, leaving the voices of more than 10,000 Region 10 voters effectively silenced. The party confirmed that it has written formally to the REO demanding compliance with the law, but said no response has been received. WIN has since vowed to escalate the matter to the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, the Attorney General’s Chambers, and the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

The group also plans to host public forums and press briefings to keep residents informed, while preparing to take legal action to compel the Clerk to act. “The will of the people of Region 10 cannot be disregarded,” WIN stated, urging the President, the Minister of Local Government, and the Opposition to intervene.

“Democracy must never be held hostage by procedural defiance. The law is clear, the election process must continue until leaders are chosen. Justice delayed is justice denied. ”For now, Region 10 remains the only administrative district in the country without an elected Regional Chairman and Vice Chairman, a glaring gap that WIN says undermines both local governance and public trust.

