Tuesday, October 21, 2025
CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE, SAYS 25-YEAR BREAST CANCER SURVIVOR

25 Years of Strength: Breast Cancer Survivor Mona Ramdeen Shares Her Gift of Life

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month continues, Nightly News celebrates survivors who embody courage and hope. Today, we feature 58-year-old Mona Ramdeen, a woman whose journey proves that breast cancer is not a death sentence.

Mona was diagnosed in 2000, a year marked by hardship — her husband was ill, her daughter had a broken leg, and she herself began feeling discomfort in her breast. During a visit to the clinic, she decided to do a mammogram, a choice that changed her life.

“The test revealed cancer in my left breast,” she recalled. “I had surgery and started chemotherapy, but by the third cycle, my body couldn’t take any more.”

Terrified at first, Mona took control of her health, changing her diet and becoming a vegetarian. She never hid her illness, instead choosing to face it with courage and faith.

“I thank God for living to see 25 years as a survivor. Cancer is not death — it’s not a death sentence,” she said with conviction.

Mona credits her family’s unwavering support for her strength throughout treatment — her husband, children, parents, and church family all stood by her side.

Today, she continues to inspire others as the longest-surviving patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Oncology Clinic, where she offers encouragement to those newly diagnosed.

“Giving up is not an option,” she advises. “Pray, reach out, and do your regular checkups — early detection saves lives.”

Mona Ramdeen’s story is one of faith, family, and fortitude — a shining reminder that even in life’s darkest moments, there is always light and hope.

Previous article
‘ARE YOU AWARE IF THE BOATS HAD DRUGS?- PRESIDENT ALI, SAYS GUYANA HAS NO ‘COMPREHENSIVE INFORMATION’
Hgp Nightly News Staff
