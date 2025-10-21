Wednesday, October 22, 2025
AI ‘REVENGE PORN’: STUDENTS ALLEGEDLY USE AI TO HARASS TEACHER, SPARKING MASS STAFF SIT-OUT

By HGPTV
GEORGETOWN – A terrifying intersection of technology and disciplinary failure has forced the Ministry of Education into emergency intervention after teachers at New Campbellville Secondary School planned a mass sit-out. The action was taken to protest the continued harassment of a female colleague who was allegedly targeted with AI-generated pornographic videos created by two male students seeking revenge.

The scandal began after the female teacher disciplined and suspended the two students. In a shocking act of digital retaliation, the students allegedly used artificial intelligence tools, or “deepfakes”, to fabricate explicit videos of the teacher. The content was then circulated on social media, where it quickly spread among the student body.

Despite the teacher lodging a formal complaint with relevant authorities, the nightmare did not end. The students allegedly remained in school and continued to taunt the victim. The situation escalated dangerously over the weekend when the students allegedly went to the teacher’s home on Sunday and threw squibs at her residence.

In a dramatic show of solidarity and protest, the staff of New Campbellville Secondary planned a full sit-out on Tuesday morning, demanding immediate action from the Ministry of Education to protect their colleague. The Ministry was forced to act swiftly, sending officials to the school by 9:00 AM, at which point the planned staff protest was aborted.

The incident has drawn strong condemnation from the head of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU), Coretta McDonald, who publicly urged the Ministry to take swift and decisive action in the teacher’s interest.

The case highlights the profound failure of disciplinary systems to keep pace with digital technology. The students’ alleged creation and distribution of non-consensual intimate images could lead to severe penalties under Guyana’s Cybercrime Act 2018, which criminalizes “revenge porn” and carries potential prison sentences of up to five years and heavy fines. The investigation now rests with the Ministry and law enforcement to ensure justice is served and that the school environment is safe.

