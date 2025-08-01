Friday, August 1, 2025
REGGAE SENSATION MAXI PRIEST IN GUYANA AND WILL PERFORM DURING ACDA’S EMANCIPATION CELEBRATIONS

Maxi Priest Reflects on Identity, Music, and His Deep Caribbean Roots Ahead of Emancipation Day Performance

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

Guyana – British reggae icon Maxi Priest, born Max Alfred Elliott in Lewisham, London, on June 10, 1961, has opened up about his Jamaican heritage, struggles with identity, and the power of music as a tool of resilience and cultural pride. In an exclusive interview with HGP Nightly News, the Grammy-winning artist recounted his upbringing in the UK and the importance of embracing one’s roots in the face of adversity.

“In our house, it was very much Jamaica, very much the Caribbean,” Priest said, reflecting on growing up with eight siblings in a home steeped in cultural pride. “We didn’t know anything different.”

Despite being born in England, Priest shared that his childhood was often marked by racism and discrimination, especially as a Black artist in the UK music scene. But he was grounded by his faith and family values.

“I can always hear my mother’s voice going, ‘Lord, forgive them, they know not what they do.’ That’s the kind of vibe we were brought up with,” he said. “Just keep it moving. Don’t let people stand in your way.”

Holding On to Culture, Finding Direction

Priest candidly spoke about the internal conflict many children of immigrants face in Western societies.

“As a kid growing up, you kind of think, who am I really? Am I English? Am I Western? But when you hold on to your culture, you soon find your way,” he explained, praising his parents for helping him stay connected to his identity.

Music, Legacy, and Evolution

Renowned for chart-topping hits such as “Wild World,” “Close to You,” and “A Little Bit Longer,” Maxi Priest is one of the few reggae artists to achieve global success while blending reggae, pop, and R&B.

He lauded young musicians for evolving genres like reggae and dancehall, especially in the Caribbean and Europe, and encouraged them to continue innovating.

“This generation is working with what they have, and just trying to build a new direction and make their own mark,” he said.

Priest revealed that he is still very much active in the studio, with new releases on the horizon, including collaborations with Sean Paul and several emerging international and local artists.

Emancipation Day Headline Performance

Maxi Priest will headline the African Cultural and Development Association’s (ACDA) Emancipation Day celebrations on August 1 at the National Park in Georgetown, a performance he says he’s honored to be part of.

“This is not my first time in Guyana, but I’m always touched by the warmth and energy here,” he told Nightly News. “I’m looking forward to celebrating Emancipation with the people.”

As Guyana prepares to mark 191 years since the Abolition of Slavery, Priest’s presence brings not only music but also a powerful message of cultural pride, resilience, and unity.

