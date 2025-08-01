NO EXTERNAL FORCES SHOULD BE PERMITTED TO COMPROMISE THE FREEDOM OF GENERAL AND REGIONAL ELECTIONS – GTUC

GTUC URGES VIGILANCE AND UNITY AHEAD OF SEPTEMBER ELECTIONS IN EMANCIPATION MESSAGE

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News



As Emancipation Day 2025 approaches, the Guyana Trade Union Congress (GTUC) is calling on Guyanese citizens to be vigilant, united, and resilient against external influences that may seek to undermine their freedom and democratic decision-making, especially with the General and Regional Elections set for September 1.

In a powerful Emancipation Day message issued Thursday, the GTUC warned that the “mental chains” of manipulation and division can be just as oppressive as the physical shackles of slavery.

“No outside force must be allowed to undermine the freedom our ancestors secured through sacrifice,” the union stated.

Emancipation Beyond Physical Freedom

The GTUC reminded the public that emancipation is not solely about physical liberation but also the full enjoyment of economic, social, cultural, and political rights — rights that still feel out of reach for many in Guyana.

“Too many still feel marginalized, excluded, and unsafe. We must confront these realities head-on — not with fear, but with unity and resolve.”

The statement emphasized that descendants of enslaved Africans were instrumental in building Guyana from the soil up, and the struggle for true inclusion and justice is far from over.

Call for Inclusive Democracy

The GTUC renewed its appeal to government, opposition parties, civil society, the private sector, and faith-based leaders to uphold the spirit of inclusive democracy, as enshrined in Article 13 of the Constitution of Guyana, which outlines participation as a key pillar of the nation’s political system.

“Policies must be fair. Programs must serve all. Laws must protect everyone equally. This must become our reality — not tomorrow, not after the elections — but now.”

Eternal Vigilance is the Price of Freedom

Reinforcing the legacy of emancipation, the union warned that freedom must be defended continuously:

“We cannot afford to take our rights for granted. We cannot allow division, fear, or foreign manipulation to undo the progress we have made.”

The GTUC concluded its message by urging Guyanese to defend their rights to vote, to speak, and to live with dignity, with the same determination that once tore down the walls of slavery.

As Guyana marks 191 years since the Abolition of Slavery, the union’s message underscores the continuing relevance of emancipation as both a historic milestone and a call to action.

