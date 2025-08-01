APNU IN EMANCIPATION MESSAGE ENCOURAGES GUYANESE NOT TO FALL PREY TO FALSE PROMISES AND NARRATIVES AS SEPTEMBER 1 APPROACHES

APNU CALLS FOR POLITICAL AWARENESS AND UNITY IN EMANCIPATION MESSAGE

As Guyana prepares to commemorate Emancipation Day and heads toward the September 1 General and Regional Elections, the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) has issued a stirring call for vigilance, unity, and political consciousness, particularly among citizens of African descent.

In its official Emancipation Message, APNU urged Guyanese to remain alert and not fall prey to “empty promises” and “false narratives” aimed at manipulating their hopes and fears. The party emphasized that the power to shape the country’s future rests in the hands of its people.

“The path to a better future for yourself, your family, your community, and your country passes through your hands,” the statement read.

Resist Manipulation and Demand Accountability

The party warned against being used as political pawns, calling on voters to resist divisive tactics that distract from real issues such as:

High cost of living

Discrimination and marginalization

Government incompetence

Alleged corruption

“Those who play politics with your lives and livelihood see you only as pawns… Do not let them distract us from the real issues that affect our daily lives.”

APNU encouraged citizens to use Emancipation Month as a time for reflection and action, to fight back against modern forms of oppression, including mental slavery, fear, misinformation, and complacency.

“Do not sell your destiny to the bribes of those desperate for power only for themselves. Stand up for your constitutional rights to freedom of conscience, association, and assembly.”

Norton: Oil Wealth Must Benefit the People

Aubrey Norton, APNU’s presidential candidate, reinforced the call at a recent press conference, saying that Guyana’s booming oil economy must deliver equitable benefits to all citizens.

“This government is very corrupt. They are linked to the underworld. There is a lot of money laundering. Our aim is to restore honesty to government and ensure the people benefit from our national patrimony,” Norton declared.

He added that the current administration has fostered a “dollarized” economy that leaves the average Guyanese behind, and that a change in leadership is needed to ensure integrity, equity, and the rule of law.

As Emancipation Day 2025 marks 191 years since the abolition of slavery, APNU’s message seeks to link the historical fight for freedom with today’s call for justice, opportunity, and good governance.

