Friday, August 1, 2025
HomeNewsAPNU IN EMANCIPATION MESSAGE ENCOURAGES GUYANESE NOT TO FALL PREY TO FALSE...
NewsPolitics

APNU IN EMANCIPATION MESSAGE ENCOURAGES GUYANESE NOT TO FALL PREY TO FALSE PROMISES AND NARRATIVES AS SEPTEMBER 1 APPROACHES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
177

APNU CALLS FOR POLITICAL AWARENESS AND UNITY IN EMANCIPATION MESSAGE

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

As Guyana prepares to commemorate Emancipation Day and heads toward the September 1 General and Regional Elections, the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) has issued a stirring call for vigilance, unity, and political consciousness, particularly among citizens of African descent.

In its official Emancipation Message, APNU urged Guyanese to remain alert and not fall prey to “empty promises” and “false narratives” aimed at manipulating their hopes and fears. The party emphasized that the power to shape the country’s future rests in the hands of its people.

“The path to a better future for yourself, your family, your community, and your country passes through your hands,” the statement read.

Resist Manipulation and Demand Accountability

The party warned against being used as political pawns, calling on voters to resist divisive tactics that distract from real issues such as:

  • High cost of living
  • Discrimination and marginalization
  • Government incompetence
  • Alleged corruption

“Those who play politics with your lives and livelihood see you only as pawns… Do not let them distract us from the real issues that affect our daily lives.”

APNU encouraged citizens to use Emancipation Month as a time for reflection and action, to fight back against modern forms of oppression, including mental slavery, fear, misinformation, and complacency.

“Do not sell your destiny to the bribes of those desperate for power only for themselves. Stand up for your constitutional rights to freedom of conscience, association, and assembly.”

Norton: Oil Wealth Must Benefit the People

Aubrey Norton, APNU’s presidential candidate, reinforced the call at a recent press conference, saying that Guyana’s booming oil economy must deliver equitable benefits to all citizens.

“This government is very corrupt. They are linked to the underworld. There is a lot of money laundering. Our aim is to restore honesty to government and ensure the people benefit from our national patrimony,” Norton declared.

He added that the current administration has fostered a “dollarized” economy that leaves the average Guyanese behind, and that a change in leadership is needed to ensure integrity, equity, and the rule of law.

As Emancipation Day 2025 marks 191 years since the abolition of slavery, APNU’s message seeks to link the historical fight for freedom with today’s call for justice, opportunity, and good governance.

Previous article
REGGAE SENSATION MAXI PRIEST IN GUYANA AND WILL PERFORM DURING ACDA’S EMANCIPATION CELEBRATIONS
Next article
IDPADA-G DEMANDS JUSTICE ON EMANCIPATION DAY: “THE TIME FOR EQUITY IS NOW”
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

GOV’T WORKING TO MODIFY ELECTORAL LAWS – PRESIDENT ALI

AFREXIMBANK LAUNCHES US$1B OIL SERVICES FINANCING FACILITY TO SUPPORT PETROLEUM SECTOR