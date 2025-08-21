Thursday, August 21, 2025
HomeArticlesPRISON OFFICERS PUT ON NOTICE: STAY PROFESSIONAL DURING ELECTIONS, SAYS DIRECTOR
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

PRISON OFFICERS PUT ON NOTICE: STAY PROFESSIONAL DURING ELECTIONS, SAYS DIRECTOR

By HGPTV
0
85

Georgetown, Guyana – August 20, 2025Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot, has called on prison officers to remain vigilant, confident, and professional as Guyana moves through the election period. His remarks came this week during the official rollout of body-worn cameras to officers stationed at both the Georgetown and Timehri Prisons.

Speaking directly to ranks on August 19 and 20, Elliot underscored that prison officers carry dual responsibilities at this time: safeguarding inmates under their care while also protecting the integrity of the democratic process. “You are ultimately responsible for the safety, security, and supervision of inmates under your care, but during this elections period you must also uphold electoral integrity,” he said.

The Director urged officers to stand firm, fearless, and impartial, noting that their conduct reflects not only on the Guyana Prison Service but on the wider credibility of state institutions during a sensitive political season. “Professionalism and confidence are vital,” Elliot told them, stressing that accountability and transparency must guide every action.

The introduction of body-worn cameras, he explained, is part of broader efforts to raise standards in the prison service. By equipping officers with new tools, the administration hopes to reinforce public trust and ensure that all operations are documented and beyond reproach.

Elliot’s remarks highlight the high expectations placed on prison officers as Guyana’s elections approach, with security and neutrality at the forefront of national concern.

Previous article
POLICE STOP AZRUDDIN MOHAMED ON WAY TO RALLY – CERTIFICATE OF FITNESS REVOKED
Next article
MOHAMED UNVEILS PLAN TO INCREASE RISK ALLOWANCE AND CASH GRANTS FOR SERVICE FAMILIES
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Businessman robbed of jewellery, cellphones by gunman, accomplice

JAGDEO SLAMS NORTON AND MOHAMED AS “UNFIT TO GOVERN” AT BARTICA...