PRISON OFFICERS PUT ON NOTICE: STAY PROFESSIONAL DURING ELECTIONS, SAYS DIRECTOR

Georgetown, Guyana – August 20, 2025Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot, has called on prison officers to remain vigilant, confident, and professional as Guyana moves through the election period. His remarks came this week during the official rollout of body-worn cameras to officers stationed at both the Georgetown and Timehri Prisons.

Speaking directly to ranks on August 19 and 20, Elliot underscored that prison officers carry dual responsibilities at this time: safeguarding inmates under their care while also protecting the integrity of the democratic process. “You are ultimately responsible for the safety, security, and supervision of inmates under your care, but during this elections period you must also uphold electoral integrity,” he said.

The Director urged officers to stand firm, fearless, and impartial, noting that their conduct reflects not only on the Guyana Prison Service but on the wider credibility of state institutions during a sensitive political season. “Professionalism and confidence are vital,” Elliot told them, stressing that accountability and transparency must guide every action.

The introduction of body-worn cameras, he explained, is part of broader efforts to raise standards in the prison service. By equipping officers with new tools, the administration hopes to reinforce public trust and ensure that all operations are documented and beyond reproach.

Elliot’s remarks highlight the high expectations placed on prison officers as Guyana’s elections approach, with security and neutrality at the forefront of national concern.

Like this: Like Loading...