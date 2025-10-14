Tuesday, October 14, 2025
HomeNews“I HAVE NEVER ENGAGED A GOLD BOARD CUSTOMER OUTSIDE THE WALLS OF...
NewsPolitics

“I HAVE NEVER ENGAGED A GOLD BOARD CUSTOMER OUTSIDE THE WALLS OF THE GGB”, ‘GUYANESE CRITIC’ TO BE HAULED BEFORE A JUDGE—AGAIN

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
1295

By Travis Chase, HGP Nightly News |

Former Chairman of the Guyana Gold Board, GHK Lall, has broken his silence following what he describes as a “vile effort to tarnish” his reputation by social media commentator turned government contractor, Mickael Rodrigues, popularly known as “The Guyanese Critic.”

Rodrigues recently took to social media, attempting to link Lal to alleged gold smuggling operations and to the Mohamed family, suggesting that Lal had aided the family in unlawful activities. Lall, however, has firmly rejected the allegations as malicious and baseless.

“My relationship with the Mohamed — I want the Guyanese people to know this — my relationship with every Gold Board customer, from gold dealer to gold exporter, from medium-scale miner to one pennyweight declarer, began and ended within the walls of the Guyana Gold Board,” Lall said in a recorded statement.

Attorneys representing the former chairman have since dispatched a lawyer’s letter to Rodrigues, demanding an immediate retraction of the defamatory statements or face legal proceedings before the High Court of Guyana.

“It is painful for the honest work that you put out as a servant of the people to be thrown in your face, to be distorted in this coarse manner,” Lall said, visibly emotional.

The former chairman, who is also a newspaper columnist, believes that the accusations point to a broader agenda, suggesting that powerful figures may be using Rodrigues as a front.

“Tell me where this gentleman — who’s really a front for the senior people in the PPP who don’t have the guts to come out and face GHK Lall — tell me where he gets the right to call me a gold smuggler,” Lal stated.

Rodrigues, who has previously been sued for defamation, is currently facing multiple court actions for alleged libel, with a growing number of proceedings filed against him.

For Lall, the latest comments represent not only an attack on his integrity but also a violation of public decency and responsible discourse.

“Citizens have a right to speak,” he said, “but they have no right to get it wrong.”

Lal served as Chairman of the Guyana Gold Board from March 2017 to February 2020, overseeing regulatory and compliance matters in thle country’s gold sector during his tenure.

Previous article
WIN COUNCILORS THREATEN LEGAL ACTION OVER REGION 10 CHAIRMANSHIP PROCESS, CLERK OF COUNCIL CALLED UPON TO CONVENE A MEETING WITHIN 48HRS
Next article
RAMSAMMY TELLS WIN: ‘STOP CRYING… YOUR LEADERS LACK MATURITY’
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

GECOM ADDRESS PPP’s ELECTIONS COMPLAINTS

APNU AFC TAKES SERIOUS UMBRAGE WITH PRESIDENT’S STATEMENTS ON LGE