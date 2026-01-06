QUESTIONS TRAIL A MINISTER’S RISE ACROSS BORDERS,IS SUSAN RODRIGUES THE OWNER OF US PROPERTIES?

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

Fresh and explosive allegations of corruption have been levelled against a sitting government minister, intensifying the national debate on wealth, transparency, and accountability at the highest levels of public office.

The accusations, raised by the Leader of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, centre on Minister of Tourism Susan Rodrigues and her partner, who are alleged to have accumulated unexplained wealth through overseas property investments. At the time of publication, Minister Rodrigues has not publicly responded to the latest claims.

According to documents cited by the opposition leader, Rodrigues and her spouse allegedly purchased a property in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in March 2024 for approximately US$540,000—equivalent to more than G$116 million. The opposition claims the property was acquired outright, with no mortgage, through a United States–registered company, Revelle Investments LLC.

The opposition leader argues that the transaction raises urgent and serious questions, including the source of the funds used for the purchase, whether the money originated in Guyana, which financial institutions facilitated the transfers, and whether established anti-money-laundering and counter-terrorism financing regulations were followed correctly.

“These are not casual or minor issues,” the opposition leader said, contending that such a transaction warrants immediate scrutiny by local and international authorities.

The allegations gain added significance in light of Rodrigues’s 2025 public statements, in which she denied owning multiple properties in the United States and threatened legal action against those making such claims.

With the emergence of what the opposition describes as new supporting documents, the matter is now being framed as potentially crossing international borders. The opposition leader has suggested that the case could fall within the jurisdiction of U.S. federal authorities responsible for investigating unexplained wealth, shell companies, money laundering, and tax compliance.

The controversy has also renewed calls for greater domestic oversight. The opposition is urging Guyana’s Integrity Commission to release Minister Rodrigues’ past asset declarations, arguing that transparency is essential to restoring public confidence in elected officials.

Additionally, the opposition leader has called on President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali to initiate an independent investigation into the allegations and to consider relieving Minister Rodrigues of her ministerial responsibilities while any probe is ongoing.

As political tensions rise, the unfolding allegations are expected to place increased pressure on the government to demonstrate its commitment to accountability, good governance, and the rule of law.

