“ONE GUYANA” IMPRINT ON NATIONAL PASSPORT AND CURRENCY IS A DESECRATION OF NATIONAL POLICIES – NIGEL HUGHES

Alliance For Change (AFC) Leader Nigel Hughes has strongly criticized the government’s decision to imprint the “One Guyana” slogan on the national passport and the new $2,000 bill, calling it a “desecration” of the country’s national policies and symbols of nationhood.

Hughes argues that national symbols should remain politically neutral and that the move reflects an attempt to embed a partisan slogan into the state’s fabric. His remarks come amid ongoing debates about the true meaning and inclusivity of the “One Guyana” message.

Get the full details in Antonio Dey’s report.

Like this: Like Loading...