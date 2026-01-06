POLICE ISSUE WANTED HUNT FOR 23-YEAR-OLD “LASH UP” IN SOPHIA SHOOTING

HGP Nightly News – Police are searching for a 23-year-old vendor, Elijah McKenzie, also known as “Lash Up,” in connection with a daylight shooting in Sophia that, according to information now emerging, was not reported by police to the media even though a man was shot multiple times.

McKenzie, of Pike Street, Kitty, is accused of opening fire on 28-year-old vendor Keevin Thomas on the morning of December 30, 2025, outside Thomas’ home at ‘A’ Field, Sophia. Police records indicate the shooting occurred at about 9:00 a.m., as Thomas was about to leave his yard through a western gate.

Investigators say McKenzie approached from the south, pulled out a silver handgun, and fired several rounds, hitting Thomas three times in the left thigh. Thomas reportedly fell to the ground as the gunman ran off. Police say the suspect escaped by moving south through an alleyway leading to Guyhoc Bridge, where he mounted a black-and-red XR motorcycle (registration number unknown) and rode off east along Guyhoc Road.

Investigators believe the shooting may be linked to an earlier confrontation on December 24, 2025, when Thomas’ step-brother, Kevin George, was involved in a fight with the suspect at the market.

Police records suggest Thomas intervened to separate the men, and during the confrontation, McKenzie was allegedly chopped to the face. Six days later, police say, gunfire erupted.Three 9-millimetre spent shells were recovered from the scene and sent to the ballistics section for examination.

