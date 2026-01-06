Tuesday, January 6, 2026
HomeNews“I AM INNOCENT,” MADURO TELLS US COURT AS HEPLEADS NOT GUILTY TO...
NewsPolitics

“I AM INNOCENT,” MADURO TELLS US COURT AS HEPLEADS NOT GUILTY TO NARCO-TERRORISM CHARGES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
4

By: Tiana Cole| HGP Nightly News |

Ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, made their first appearance in a Manhattan federal court on Monday after being captured by United States forces during a military operation in Caracas over the weekend.

Maduro, 63, pleaded not guilty to multiple federal charges, including narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine into the United States, and possession of machine guns and destructive devices. Speaking through an interpreter during the hearing, Maduro declared his innocence before being interrupted by U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein.

“I am innocent. I am not guilty. I am a decent man. I am still president of my country,” Maduro said.

Flores also entered a not-guilty plea. The court scheduled the next hearing for March 17.

According to U.S. prosecutors, Maduro is accused of overseeing and directing a large-scale cocaine trafficking network that allegedly worked in collaboration with violent armed groups. Authorities contend that the operation was responsible for funneling massive quantities of illegal narcotics into international markets, including the United States.

Maduro has consistently rejected the allegations, maintaining that the charges are politically motivated and part of what he has described as imperialist efforts aimed at undermining Venezuela’s sovereignty and gaining control over the country’s vast oil resources.

The dramatic capture of the Venezuelan leader has sent shockwaves across the international community. In a national address following the operation, U.S. President Donald Trump hailed the mission as a decisive demonstration of American military strength and resolve.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed that position, stating that Maduro had numerous opportunities to avoid the outcome but chose otherwise.

“Nicolás Maduro had multiple opportunities to avoid this and instead chose to act recklessly, and the result is what we saw,” Rubio said.

Maduro’s arrest marks a significant escalation in U.S.–Venezuela relations and signals a potentially historic legal battle, as the former leader now faces prosecution in the United States on some of the most serious criminal charges ever brought against a sitting or former head of state.

Previous article
MOHAMEDS’ EXTRADITION HEARING TO PROCEED,CHIEF JUSTICE REFUSES BID TO HALT PROCEEDINGS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Taxi Driver stabbed to Death in Mocha misunderstanding over $500

CHILDREN’S COURT COMMISSIONED