Tuesday, December 9, 2025
HomeArticlesPROTESTERS SAY RISING POVERTY REQUIRES $150K GRANT BEFORE CHRISTMAS
ArticlesFINANCENewsPolitics

PROTESTERS SAY RISING POVERTY REQUIRES $150K GRANT BEFORE CHRISTMAS

By HGPTV
0
452

GEORGETOWN – A growing wave of public frustration spilled onto the streets of Georgetown on Monday, as protesters marched from the Square of the Revolution to the Office of the President, demanding that the government immediately deliver a nationwide cash transfer funded by oil revenues. Demonstrators argued that ordinary Guyanese cannot wait any longer while holiday expenses climb and household budgets collapse.

APNU MP Ganesh Mahipaul told the crowd that a payment of no less than $150,000 per adult is well within the government’s financial reach, citing publicly stated oil income and revenue projections. He said there is “no reasonable excuse” for delays and accused the administration of using what protesters view as stalling tactics while families struggle to purchase basic food items for Christmas.

Attorney and MP Dr. Dexter Todd also condemned recent remarks by government officials suggesting that citizens’ “behavior” could determine eligibility for payments. Todd told supporters that framing public funds in such a manner is inappropriate, arguing that oil wealth belongs to the people—not a privilege to be granted based on political preference. He pressed for legislation requiring automatic disbursement of cash transfers on fixed dates to prevent governments from shifting or withholding promised benefits.

APNU’s parliamentary leader Dr. Terrence Campbell connected the issue to a broader crisis facing many Guyanese: rising poverty, joblessness, domestic instability, and the erosion of public confidence in leaders. He said too many skilled Guyanese remain unemployed while living costs continue to climb, describing Monday’s protest as part of a wider push for economic fairness and accountability.

Protesters chanted “Keep your promise!” as they marched, insisting they will continue demonstrating until the government fulfills its commitment to direct financial relief.

Previous article
COURT TO RULE DECEMBER 10 ON MOHAMEDS’ CONSTITUTIONAL OBJECTIONS
Next article
POLICE NAB SUSPECT AFTER HOME AFFAIRS OFFICE RANSACKED
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

GPF CONDEMNS ARTICLE WRITTEN BY A FORMER COMMISSIONER

TRAGIC SCENE ON ESSEQUIBO COAST: FATHER OF FOUR CRUSHED BY EXCAVATOR