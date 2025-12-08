PROTESTERS SAY RISING POVERTY REQUIRES $150K GRANT BEFORE CHRISTMAS

GEORGETOWN – A growing wave of public frustration spilled onto the streets of Georgetown on Monday, as protesters marched from the Square of the Revolution to the Office of the President, demanding that the government immediately deliver a nationwide cash transfer funded by oil revenues. Demonstrators argued that ordinary Guyanese cannot wait any longer while holiday expenses climb and household budgets collapse.

APNU MP Ganesh Mahipaul told the crowd that a payment of no less than $150,000 per adult is well within the government’s financial reach, citing publicly stated oil income and revenue projections. He said there is “no reasonable excuse” for delays and accused the administration of using what protesters view as stalling tactics while families struggle to purchase basic food items for Christmas.

Attorney and MP Dr. Dexter Todd also condemned recent remarks by government officials suggesting that citizens’ “behavior” could determine eligibility for payments. Todd told supporters that framing public funds in such a manner is inappropriate, arguing that oil wealth belongs to the people—not a privilege to be granted based on political preference. He pressed for legislation requiring automatic disbursement of cash transfers on fixed dates to prevent governments from shifting or withholding promised benefits.

APNU’s parliamentary leader Dr. Terrence Campbell connected the issue to a broader crisis facing many Guyanese: rising poverty, joblessness, domestic instability, and the erosion of public confidence in leaders. He said too many skilled Guyanese remain unemployed while living costs continue to climb, describing Monday’s protest as part of a wider push for economic fairness and accountability.

Protesters chanted “Keep your promise!” as they marched, insisting they will continue demonstrating until the government fulfills its commitment to direct financial relief.

Like this: Like Loading...