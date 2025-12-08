COURT TO RULE DECEMBER 10 ON MOHAMEDS’ CONSTITUTIONAL OBJECTIONS

GEORGETOWN – Two of Guyana’s most closely watched defendants returned to court on Monday as their lawyers launched a full constitutional challenge to amendments made to the Fugitive Offenders Act.



Nazar Mohamed and his son, Azruddin Mohamed, who are facing a United States extradition request linked to financial crime charges, appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman as their legal team argued that the revised law violates key constitutional protections.

Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde told the court that the amended legislation undermines the Mohameds’ right to liberty and weakens the safeguards they are entitled to while facing serious accusations. He maintained that the new provisions limit a defendant’s ability to properly defend themselves in extradition proceedings.

Attorney Siand Dhurjon supported the argument, telling the court that the constitutional questions now raised must either be dismissed as without merit or, more appropriately, referred to the High Court for a proper judicial determination. The defence is pushing for the latter option.

The prosecution is set to respond with its own oral submissions before Magistrate Latchman issues a ruling. The matter has been adjourned to Wednesday, December 10, when the court will decide whether the constitutional issues will proceed.

Like this: Like Loading...