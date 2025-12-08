POLICE NAB SUSPECT AFTER HOME AFFAIRS OFFICE RANSACKED

GEORGETOWN – Police are now investigating a shocking overnight break-and-enter at the Ministry of Home Affairs on Brickdam, Georgetown, where thieves reportedly made off with several electronic devices and personal property belonging to a staff member.

The crime is believed to have occurred between 3:00 and 4:55 Monday morning, December 8, 2025. When officials arrived, parts of the Ministry’s middle and lower floors were found ransacked. Detectives suspect the intruder gained access through an eastern washroom window on the lower flat, which was discovered open.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the stolen items included laptop computers, electronic tablets, digital cameras, and other personal belongings. Investigators quickly pulled CCTV footage from inside the building, which pointed them to a 48-year-old man who has since been arrested. Several items believed to have been taken from the Ministry were also recovered.

Police say their investigation is ongoing as they work to determine whether the accused acted alone and whether any sensitive information may have been compromised in the brazen burglary.

