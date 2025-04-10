Thursday, April 10, 2025
PRESIDENT ALI VISITS GRIEVING FAMILIES AMID LINDEN UNREST

By Tiana Cole | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom |

Amid growing tensions and escalating protests in Linden following the deaths of two young men and injuries to several police officers, President Irfaan Ali made a crucial visit to the mining town on Tuesday evening.

The Head of State met personally with the grieving families of Ronaldo Peters—the 26-year-old shot by police—and another resident killed during the subsequent protests. President Ali listened to their concerns, expressed condolences, and pledged a transparent and thorough investigation into the tragic incidents.

“We are here to ensure justice, transparency, and fairness,” the President assured family members and residents gathered during his visit.

The situation in Linden remains sensitive, with protests sparked by what many residents describe as unjustified police actions. President Ali called for calm and unity, emphasizing the need for trust-building measures between the community and law enforcement.

The government has committed to directly engaging community leaders and affected families, aiming to restore peace and public confidence.

