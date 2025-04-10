‘MY BROTHER WAS NOT PART OF THE PROTEST’, KEON FOGENAY’S BROTHER SPEAKS OUT

By Travis Chase | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

The family of the man fatally shot by police during Tuesday’s protests in Linden is preparing to release evidence proving he was not involved in the demonstration.

Relatives told HGPTV that the victim, who died after being struck in the eye by a bullet, was merely an innocent bystander and not actively participating in the protest triggered by the earlier police shooting of 26-year-old Ronaldo Peters.

The family expressed distress at early police reports that seemed to suggest otherwise, and they are now seeking justice by presenting video footage and eyewitness accounts, which they say will clear his name.

“He had nothing to do with the protest. He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” a grieving relative told HGPTV.

This new development underscores growing tensions in Linden, as residents demand accountability from authorities amid rising anger over police conduct.

The family has vowed to pursue all legal avenues to ensure the truth comes out and justice is served.

