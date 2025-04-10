GECOM JUSTIFIES ITS FIRING OF LEGAL OFFICER

By Antonio Dey | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has officially clarified its recent decision to terminate the services of its Legal Officer, Kurt Da Silva, citing concerns that his actions may have undermined public trust and confidence in his role.

In an official statement, GECOM explained that its decision was based on perceptions that Da Silva’s recent conduct and decisions potentially compromised his ability to effectively perform his legally binding responsibilities within the Commission.

According to GECOM, such perceived actions were contrary to the Commission’s commitment to maintaining transparency, fairness, and credibility—especially critical as Guyana prepares for the upcoming 2025 General and Regional Elections.

“Maintaining public trust is paramount, especially when handling legal matters impacting national elections,” the Commission stated.

The decision has sparked intense debate, with opposition parties and some civil society groups questioning whether the termination was politically motivated.

Meanwhile, Da Silva has not publicly commented on GECOM’s statement.

