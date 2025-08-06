PRESIDENT ALI TEMPORARY APPOINTS JUSTICES GEORGE & SINGH AS CHANCELLOR OF THE JUDICIARY AND CHIEF JUSTICE

Justice Singh and Justice George-Wiltshire Sworn In as Chancellor and Chief Justice (Ag.)

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

Georgetown, Guyana – In a bid to ensure continuity within the judicial system, President Irfaan Ali on Monday swore in Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire and Justice Navindra Singh as acting Chancellor of the Judiciary and Chief Justice, respectively. The brief swearing-in ceremony was held at the Office of the President and follows the commencement of a nearly three-month leave by Acting Chancellor Yonette Cummings-Edwards.

In a statement issued on social media, President Ali emphasized the importance of maintaining the efficient functioning of the judicial arm of government. He said the temporary appointments reflect his administration’s commitment to justice, fairness, and the rule of law, principles he described as “fundamental to Guyana’s democratic framework.”

Opposition Criticizes Appointment Process

However, the appointments have not gone without political criticism. Aubrey Norton, the presidential candidate for the Partnership for National Unity (APNU), publicly voiced his concerns over the selection process. Speaking at a recent press conference, Norton said he refused to consult with the President on the matter, citing what he views as a lack of meritocracy in the choices presented.

“If the government was operating in a fair manner, they would have appointed one of the more senior judges,” Norton stated.

“Instead, they recommended a junior judge with known political connections to the People’s Progressive Party.”

According to Norton, more experienced and senior members of the judiciary were overlooked, and their names were never seriously considered during the consultation process.

Substantive vs. Acting Appointments

Norton also pointed out a legal distinction: while substantive appointments to the roles of Chancellor and Chief Justice require formal agreement between the President and Opposition Leader, acting appointments only call for “meaningful consultations.”

“President Ali has failed to demonstrate the ability to consult—much less meaningfully,” Norton remarked.

The issue of judicial appointments has long been a politically contentious matter in Guyana, with both the PPP/C and APNU having failed in previous years to reach consensus on substantive appointments.

Background on Appointees

Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire , who now serves as Acting Chancellor, previously held the post of Chief Justice (Ag.) and has presided over several high-profile constitutional and electoral cases in recent years.

, who now serves as Acting Chancellor, previously held the post of and has presided over several high-profile constitutional and electoral cases in recent years. Justice Navindra Singh, now Acting Chief Justice, has served on the High Court bench for over a decade and is known for his rulings in criminal law matters.

As the September 1 elections approach, judicial independence and the integrity of the courts are expected to come under increasing national and international scrutiny.

