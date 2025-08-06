ALI VOWS TO TACKLE POVERTY AND COST OF LIVING, ECONOMIST SAYS GOV’T HAD A CHANCE AND FAILED TO DO SO IN 5 YEARS

President Ali Defends Record on Cost of Living, Promises Comprehensive Poverty Reduction Plan

By Antonio Day | HGP Nightly News

President Irfaan Ali, speaking at a People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) rally in Linden, Region 10, on Sunday evening, laid out his administration’s case as the only political movement with a clear and actionable vision to reduce poverty in Guyana.

The president acknowledged the economic hardships many families are facing, and pledged that tackling poverty will be a key priority for a second PPPC term in office.

“We have a clearly defined poverty reduction strategy that will look at every one of these issues,” Ali told supporters.

Global Pressures, Local Response

Ali pointed to international factors such as inflation, rising transportation costs, and volatile fuel prices as key drivers of the current cost of living, noting that many of these issues are beyond Guyana’s direct control.

“We don’t control international transport costs… we don’t control the cost of fertilizers,” he said, adding that his government has implemented systems to cushion the impact of these global challenges.

However, the opposition has been critical of the administration’s response. The APNU+AFC coalition has repeatedly called for price control measures, including a regulatory ceiling on basic goods.

Opposition Economist Speaks Out

In an exclusive interview with HGP Nightly News, economist and PNCR member Elson Low weighed in on the debate, stating that while price controls are a theoretically feasible idea, Guyana is not yet prepared to implement them.

“The government hasn’t dealt properly with the crisis,” Low argued, “and the first step is to admit that inflation is spiraling out of control.”

He criticized the administration’s $100,000 cash grants as short-term relief, contending that the government lacks the long-term economic planning needed to truly stabilize prices and empower families.

Low also pointed to missed opportunities, including the failure to construct a fertilizer plant alongside the gas-to-energy pipeline, which he says could have cut food costs by 20–30% and strengthened Guyana’s food supply chain.

“It is clear that the government has had a total lack of foresight and planning,” he concluded.

As the September 1 general and regional elections draw closer, both the ruling party and the opposition are presenting competing visions on how to address rising living costs—an issue that remains top of mind for voters across the country.

Like this: Like Loading...