Wednesday, August 6, 2025
FORWARD GUYANA MOVEMENT LAUNCHES MANIFESTO, DUBBED "CONTRACT WITH THE PEOPLE"

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Forward Guyana Movement Launches Manifesto: “Contract with the People”

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News

The newly formed Forward Guyana Movement, a one-month-old political party, on Tuesday launched its official manifesto titled “Contract with the People” at the Brandsville Hotel in Campbellville, Georgetown.

The document outlines a sweeping vision for Guyana’s future, pledging not just policy reform, but a restoration of trust, empowerment of all citizens, and the creation of a nation where prosperity, dignity, and opportunity are equitably shared—both locally and among the diaspora.

A Bold New Path

Party leader and presidential candidate Amnaza Walton-Desir described the manifesto as a clear and actionable plan designed to tackle the country’s most pressing challenges.

“On September 1, we ask you—the people of Guyana—to vote for your interests, not for tradition, not for race, not for tribe, and certainly not for those who have conspired to keep us here and to keep us poor,” she told attendees.

Prime ministerial candidate Nigel London echoed the sentiment, pledging to dismantle the entrenched political divisions that have shaped Guyana’s political landscape for decades.

“Together we can break the chains of the political system that has held us back for far too long,” he stated.

Key Commitments in the Manifesto

The “Contract with the People” outlines a wide array of policy goals, including:

  • Ending winner-takes-all politics
  • Introducing shared governance and real representation
  • Enforcing zero tolerance for corruption and political patronage
  • Ensuring accountable and inclusive management of national resources
  • Placing Guyana first in immigration, defense, and foreign policy
  • Promoting economic diversification and living wages
  • Advancing tax justice and poverty eradication initiatives

The party, formed in coalition with VPAC (Vigilant Political Action Committee) and The People’s Movement, is contesting in all 10 regions for the general elections, though it will not participate in regional contests in Regions 7, 8, and 9.

Forward Guyana’s leadership maintains that the manifesto reflects the aspirations of ordinary Guyanese, offering a path to a more inclusive, equitable, and modern democracy.

As Guyana prepares for the September 1 elections, the Forward Guyana Movement positions itself as a fresh alternative to traditional politics.

