Tuesday, September 2, 2025
PRESIDENT ALI STRESSES PEACE AND SECURITY AS HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS CAST VOTE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
President Irfaan Ali was among the early voters on Monday morning as Guyanese went to the polls in the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

By Javone Vickery | HGP Nightly News.

After casting his ballot, Ali told reporters that the process was smooth and seamless, praising GECOM officials for their professionalism.

Turning to national security, Ali acknowledged recent reports of Venezuelan gunfire near Guyana’s border, describing the incidents as “serious concerns.” However, he emphasized that the Guyana Defence Force and Guyana Police Force remain on high alert, well-equipped, and strengthened by recent government investment.

“We have invested a lot in the military. I am confident with what they have on our borders and the systems they have in place,” Ali said.

While reaffirming Guyana’s sovereignty, the President stressed that regional cooperation remains the cornerstone of Guyana’s foreign policy, particularly in tackling transnational crime, drug trafficking, and illicit trade.

Ali appealed to both political leaders and citizens to respect the will of the people and avoid unrest:

“Democracy requires accepting the results. The most critical outcome today is the protection of Guyana’s stability.”

He warned that security forces are fully prepared to deal swiftly with any attempts to disrupt the democratic process.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
