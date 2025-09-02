GECOM’S SOP DASHBOARD SHOWS 88% COMPLETION BUT REMOTE DISTRICTS LAG BEHIND

By: Javone Vickerie.

Georgetown, Guyana – September 2, 2025 — Guyana’s General and Regional Elections are still in the spotlight as the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) reports on the status of Statements of Poll (SOPs). According to the official dashboard, 4,907 SOPs have been received out of a total of 5,580 expected, representing about 88 percent of the national tally. The numbers show strong overall progress, but gaps remain in a handful of regions, particularly the hinterland districts.

Districts 3, 4, 5, 9, and 10 are almost fully accounted for, with between 96 and 99 percent of their SOPs delivered. District 2 has also advanced significantly at 83 percent. The picture is less encouraging in Districts 1, 7, and 8, where returns remain between 36 and 43 percent. District 6, though more accessible, has also fallen behind, with only 71 percent of its expected SOPs submitted, leaving a backlog of 245 still outstanding. Together, these slower districts account for the bulk of the 673 missing SOPs.

The disparities are not unusual. Hinterland areas have long faced logistical barriers in elections, from limited transportation links to poor communication systems, which delay the transmission of documents from polling stations. While Region 6 is not as remote, its larger vote volume and procedural bottlenecks may explain its slower pace. Still, the concentration of delays in these districts highlights the challenges GECOM faces in delivering uniform reporting across the country.

The focus on SOPs reflects both transparency and tension in Guyana’s elections. These documents, which detail the official vote count at each polling station, were critical in 2020 when disputes and recounts prolonged the declaration of results. Learning from that experience, GECOM this year introduced a real-time online SOP gallery, allowing the public to track progress as returns arrive. Yet the credibility of the process has come under pressure. Just after polls closed, the WIN party circulated a alleged fake SOP online, an act condemned by GECOM and referred to the police for investigation. The Commission has urged voters and party agents to rely only on its official postings to avoid manipulation of results.

The stakes could not be higher. Guyana’s rapid transformation into a major oil producer, now pumping nearly 900,000 barrels a day and generating revenues expected to reach about $10 billion annually, has raised the profile of this election. Control of the government means control over the management of unprecedented national wealth. The established People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) are the main contenders, but the emergence of WIN has added a new dimension to the race. International observers are present to ensure the credibility of the outcome, reflecting both the country’s democratic significance and its economic importance.

