Tuesday, September 2, 2025
HomeNewsVOTING PROCESS ALONG ECD SEAMLESS, NORTON FLAGS A FEW IRREGULARITIES
NewsPolitics

VOTING PROCESS ALONG ECD SEAMLESS, NORTON FLAGS A FEW IRREGULARITIES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
157

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News.

Monday, September 1, 2025, marked a historic moment as approximately 750,000 Guyanese citizens exercised their democratic right to vote in what is being described as one of the country’s most consequential elections.

While the process was generally described as smooth and orderlyA Partnership for National Unity (APNU) presidential candidate, Aubrey Norton, raised concerns about polling booth irregularities. Norton told reporters he observed anomalies where voting booths did not adequately shield ballots, potentially compromising secrecy.

“Polling booths must allow voters to mark their ballots in secrecy. If a person can be seen—or worse, use a cell phone inside—it undermines the process,” Norton cautioned.

Across polling stations along the East Coast—**including Le Bon Intention Primary, Lusignan Primary, Enmore Nursery, and Friendship Primary—**voters described their experiences. Many reported a seamless process with multiple verification points, while others expressed frustration with relocated polling stations and occasional confusion.

“It was very smooth. They checked your ID, verified your name, and you went in with no problems,” said one voter.

Another, however, lamented disorganization:

“The last time I voted it was at this polling station. This time, it moved, and I had to search. It was ridiculous.”

In all, six political parties are contesting these elections, with the results set to determine Guyana’s next President, Prime Minister, and Vice President.

Previous article
NORTON, HUGHES URGE STRONGER SECURITY AS JOINT SERVICES COME UNDER FIRE AT BORDER
Next article
PRESIDENT ALI STRESSES PEACE AND SECURITY AS HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS CAST VOTE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

TOO MANY PRANK 912 CALLS-YOU WILL BE TRACED AND PROSECUTED -Wickham

POLICE HELP YOUTHS OBTAIN VALUABLE SKILLS