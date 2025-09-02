VOTING PROCESS ALONG ECD SEAMLESS, NORTON FLAGS A FEW IRREGULARITIES

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News.

Monday, September 1, 2025, marked a historic moment as approximately 750,000 Guyanese citizens exercised their democratic right to vote in what is being described as one of the country’s most consequential elections.

While the process was generally described as smooth and orderly, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) presidential candidate, Aubrey Norton, raised concerns about polling booth irregularities. Norton told reporters he observed anomalies where voting booths did not adequately shield ballots, potentially compromising secrecy.

“Polling booths must allow voters to mark their ballots in secrecy. If a person can be seen—or worse, use a cell phone inside—it undermines the process,” Norton cautioned.

Across polling stations along the East Coast—**including Le Bon Intention Primary, Lusignan Primary, Enmore Nursery, and Friendship Primary—**voters described their experiences. Many reported a seamless process with multiple verification points, while others expressed frustration with relocated polling stations and occasional confusion.

“It was very smooth. They checked your ID, verified your name, and you went in with no problems,” said one voter.

Another, however, lamented disorganization:

“The last time I voted it was at this polling station. This time, it moved, and I had to search. It was ridiculous.”

In all, six political parties are contesting these elections, with the results set to determine Guyana’s next President, Prime Minister, and Vice President.

