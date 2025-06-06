Thursday, June 5, 2025
PRESIDENT ALI RESPONDS TO U.S. SANCTIONS: “WE’RE TAKING THIS VERY SERIOUSLY”

By HGPTV
President Dr. Irfaan Ali has vowed swift and serious action following the United States’ decision to impose sanctions on four Guyanese nationals for alleged involvement in international drug trafficking.

Speaking on Thursday evening during a diplomatic reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Georgetown, President Ali said his government has already reached out to U.S. authorities for all relevant intelligence to launch a comprehensive local investigation.

“These developments are being taken seriously,” he told reporters. “I’ve already spoken with the U.S. Ambassador and requested all the relevant information so that we can take the appropriate action locally.”

Among those sanctioned is a high-ranking member of the Guyana Police Force—Senior Superintendent Himnauth Sawh—who has since been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of investigations. The move aligns with standard operating procedures for officers facing serious allegations.

The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced on Thursday that it had sanctioned ten individuals under its counter-narcotics program. Four of them are Guyanese nationals: Sawh, Paul Daby Jr., Mark Cromwell—also known by the aliases “Demon” and “Diamond”—and Randolph Duncan.

The announcement stirred echoes of last year’s high-profile sanctions targeting well-known figures in Guyana’s business and government sectors, including Nazar “Shell” Mohamed, his son Azruddin Mohamed, and Mae Thomas, then Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

President Ali emphasized that the latest actions underscore the gravity of transnational crime and the importance of Guyana’s growing security alliance with Washington.

“We have a very strong bilateral partnership on security,” he said. “We’re working with the U.S. on port and border security, and we’ve already started to see results. We’re also investing in scanners and other technologies that will help us strengthen our national security framework.”

When asked whether he felt blindsided by the sanctions, President Ali stopped short of using that word but acknowledged the complexities surrounding such international actions. He stressed that there is ongoing security and intelligence collaboration between Guyana and the United States, and that the latest measures likely followed quiet coordination behind the scenes.

“There has always been partnership and sharing of information,” he said. “I’m sure there was engagement from the security front before the sanctions were issued.”

The President signaled that local authorities would act decisively once all necessary information is received. “The police officer will have to proceed accordingly,” he added. “Once we receive the information from the U.S., we will ensure the necessary steps are taken.”

As Guyana continues its economic rise and takes on a more prominent role on the global stage, the country also finds itself under increasing scrutiny from international partners—making transparency and accountability in law enforcement and governance more critical than ever.

Previous article
US Names Guyanese and Colombian Nationals in Major Drug Trafficking Report – Highlights Guyana’s Role in Global Cocaine Trade
HGPTV
