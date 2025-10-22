DEVIN SEARS RESIGNS FROM RTTC AFTER POLICE FIND GANJA IN COMMITTEE VEHICLE

LINDEN – The fallout from a massive drug bust has escalated, with Alliance For Change (AFC) politician Devin Sears resigning from the Region Ten Tourism Committee Inc. (RTTC) immediately following his arrest for allegedly driving a minibus loaded with over 310 kilograms of cannabis.​

Sears and passenger Albert Sandy were arrested by police during a routine stop-and-search operation at the Bamia Police Checkpoint on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway on October 20, 2025. The drug haul, discovered inside the minibus, which is registered as the property of the RTTC, marks a severe blow to the integrity of the regional organization.

​The ‘Tourism Plants’ Lie and the Confession​

According to police, the drama began when Sears, the driver, started acting suspiciously. When questioned about the contents of the bags, Sears allegedly claimed he was transporting “tourism plants.” The search, however, revealed 22 black plastic bags and four large brown canvas bags filled with marijuana. ​

Upon arrest, passenger Sandy reportedly admitted ownership, claiming he had paid Sears to transport the massive narcotics shipment to Parika. Sears, the former MP, remained silent. Both men are in custody as investigators prepare formal charges, likely including drug trafficking, which carries a hefty penalty under Guyanese law. ​

Damage Control: A Personal Act​

The RTTC immediately moved into damage control, confirming they were aware of the matter involving their now-former Vice Chairman, Devin Sears. The committee swiftly emphasized that his alleged actions were entirely personal and completely unrelated to the organization’s work.​

The RTTC confirmed Sears tendered his resignation and stressed that the organization “is committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity in promoting tourism and regional development.” The committee added that it would consult with the Guyana Police Force to obtain further details, urging the public to allow the investigative process to proceed without speculation.

