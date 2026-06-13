HomeNewsSocu Secures Convictions In Multi-Million Dollar Ponzi Scheme
NewsCrime

Socu Secures Convictions In Multi-Million Dollar Ponzi Scheme

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
80

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A grueling six-year financial investigation and subsequent legal battle culminated on Thursday when the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) secured major criminal convictions against the two masterminds behind one of the largest investment fraud schemes in Guyana’s history.

Magistrate Sunil Scarce found Yuri Garcia Dominguez and his wife, Ateeka Ishmael, guilty of operating an unregulated financial network that systematically defrauded thousands of Guyanese citizens of hundreds of millions of dollars. The illicit operation, which operated under the guise of Accelerated Capital Firm Inc. (ACFI), aggressively attracted more than 17,000 local investors by promising astronomical returns through a fabricated foreign-exchange investment program.

The corporate scam collapsed after investors dumped hundreds of thousands of dollars each into the fund, only to find their capital completely frozen, with the vast majority never recovering a single cent of their hard-earned money.

Handing down the penalties, Magistrate Scarce sentenced both Garcia and Ishmael to one year in prison, along with a mandatory fine of $ 1 million each, for operating an unlicensed financial institution.

Furthermore, Garcia was hit with an additional 18-month prison sentence and a $ 100,000 fine for illegally conducting a financial business without registering with the Guyana Securities Council (GSC), a direct violation of the Securities Industry Act. For her complicity in the same offense, Ishmael was fined an additional 100,000 dollars, with a default sentence of six months imprisonment should she fail to pay.

Case evidence presented by SOCU prosecutors showed that, while the duo made cosmetic attempts in late 2020 to register their operation with the GSC amid intense regulatory scrutiny, the process was abruptly abandoned. The registration permanently stalled after state regulators formally requested audited financial records, verified details of funding sources, and international compliance documents—none of which the fraudsters could provide.

Following the ruling, SOCU characterized the multi-year probe as a highly complex financial crime operation. Agency heads noted that the definitive convictions send an uncompromised warning to financial predators, marking a historic step forward in safeguarding Guyanese citizens from predatory, unregulated financial syndicates.

Previous article
23 More AK-47 Rifles, Over 500 Rounds Of Ammunition Seized
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID