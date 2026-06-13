MP Should Be Recalled Over Domestic Abuse Allegations – Brooms

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity (ALP) has intervened in the unfolding controversy surrounding allegations of domestic violence leveled against We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Member of Parliament, Deon Lacruz, demanding his immediate removal from public duties pending the outcome of a state probe.

The political fallout follows an official report issued by the Guyana Police Force on June 10, 2026, detailing an active investigation into the opposition lawmaker.

Speaking candidly in an exclusive interview with HGP Nightly News, ALP Leader Simona Broomes rejected the idea that such domestic disputes should be treated as confidential family issues, reclassifying the matter as a severe breach of public trust.

“Allegations of domestic violence is not a private matter,” Broomes asserted. “It is a grave public concern that endangers lives and undermines the safety and the dignity of women and children. It’s unacceptable to have any parliamentarian, any person in public life—be it a male or a regional chairman—[accused of this]. This is happening too often.”

The former government minister emphasized that holding public office does not insulate an individual from civic scrutiny, but instead requires an elevated standard of personal conduct. Broomes pointed to what she described as a troubling systemic pattern in Guyana, where men in influential socioeconomic or political positions are frequently shielded from criminal prosecution when facing accusations of abuse.

“The time has come. It must stop,” Broomes declared.

The ALP leader noted that because the political opposition functions as the government-in-waiting, its leadership must be held to the highest ethical benchmarks. While affirming that the ALP supports a swift, thorough, and impartial investigation by law enforcement, Broomes conceded that “everyone is innocent until proven [guilty].”

Nevertheless, she maintained that institutional integrity must take precedence during the active probe. She formally called on the executive leadership of the WIN party to require MP Lacruz to step aside from all parliamentary and legislative duties while the legal process runs its course.

In response to the growing public pressure, the We Invest in Nationhood party issued a formal statement, attempting to balance due process with a firm public stance against domestic abuse.

“The political movement remains steadfast in its belief that there can be no justification for violence against women or children,” the WIN statement read. “Public office is a position of trust and carries with it a heightened responsibility to uphold the law and demonstrate respect for the dignity and the safety of others.”

While the opposition party acknowledged that the investigation is active and the facts must be formally verified through established legal channels, they sought to clarify their core policy values.

“Let there be no ambiguity about our values,” the party stated. “Violence has no place in our homes, our communities, or our politics. Should these allegations be substantiated, the party will not hesitate to take the appropriate action consistent with our principles and commitment to accountability.”

The WIN executive concluded its release by maintaining that it stands firmly on the side of justice, victim protection, and the rule of law, reinforcing a stated “zero-tolerance” policy for domestic and all other structural forms of violence. MP Lacruz has not yet released a personal statement regarding the ongoing investigation by the Guyana Police Force.