Thursday, June 5, 2025
US Names Guyanese and Colombian Nationals in Major Drug Trafficking Report – Highlights Guyana’s Role in Global Cocaine Trade

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The United States has listed four Guyanese and two Colombian nationals as major drug traffickers, citing Guyana’s long-standing role as a transshipment point for cocaine bound for the United States and Europe.

According to the US, traffickers exploit the vast rivers and dense jungles of South America to move large quantities of cocaine, particularly through the waters and airspace of Guyana and neighbouring Suriname. The report outlines how Guyana’s geographic proximity to the Caribbean, along with reported corruption at its ports and borders, creates vulnerabilities that traffickers continue to exploit.

Of particular concern is the use of maritime vessels, including so-called narco-submarines, which operate largely undetected through Guyana’s waters. These vessels are believed to transport cocaine across the Atlantic to Europe, the United States, and Caribbean nations.

The US also pointed to the use of small aircraft to smuggle cocaine from Colombia and Venezuela into Guyana. These aircraft reportedly land on illegal airstrips, some of which are concealed deep in jungle areas. In some cases, cocaine has been discovered buried in underground bunkers, particularly in the Barima-Waini region of northwestern Guyana.

From there, the drugs are believed to be reloaded and flown to international destinations, continuing a well-established trafficking network that poses serious challenges for both local and international law enforcement.

The report underscores the need for increased surveillance, anti-corruption efforts, and regional cooperation to dismantle the sophisticated drug trafficking operations operating through Guyana.

ADRIANA YOUNGE’S FAMILY WANTS A COI INTO HER DEATH,FINDINGS OF THE FIRST AUTOPSY TO BE CHALLENGED IN COURT
PRESIDENT ALI RESPONDS TO U.S. SANCTIONS: “WE’RE TAKING THIS VERY SERIOUSLY”
Hgp Nightly News Staff
