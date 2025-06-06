FROM BADGE TO BLACKLIST: SENIOR GUYANESE OFFICER NAMED IN U.S. DRUG PROBE

Georgetown, Guyana – June 5, 2025 – The Ministry of Home Affairs has welcomed what it describes as a “significant development” in the ongoing fight against transnational drug trafficking, following the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announcement today sanctioning several individuals—both Guyanese and foreign nationals—for their alleged involvement in the drug trade.

Among those named by OFAC is Senior Superintendent of Police Himnauth Sawh, who has been placed on immediate administrative leave by the Police Service Commission (PSC) as investigations intensify. The decision, according to the Ministry, is a necessary step in ensuring transparency and accountability within Guyana’s security forces.

“This is not a time for excuses or delay. Our institutions must be above reproach,” a government official told reporters on condition of anonymity. “We are treating this with the seriousness it demands.”

The Government of Guyana, through the Attorney General’s Chambers, has pledged to formally request additional details from OFAC via the United States Department of Justice. These details, officials say, will help guide the next steps in local investigations and determine whether criminal charges should be laid.

In a statement issued Thursday evening, the Ministry reaffirmed the government’s “unwavering commitment to eradicating drug trafficking and dismantling the criminal networks that enable it.” It further highlighted recent successes in joint operations between Guyanese and American agencies.

One such operation, carried out in September 2024, resulted in the seizure of 4.4 metric tonnes of cocaine—valued at approximately USD $195 million—in what officials described as the largest drug bust in the country’s history. That effort was led by the Joint Inter-Agency Task Force, which includes the Guyana Defence Force and American partners.

Today’s sanctions, though deeply troubling, are being seen by many as a necessary turning point.

“This is not just about one man,” said a retired police officer familiar with the case. “It’s about cleaning house, restoring trust, and sending a message that no one is above the law.”

As investigations continue, the government says it remains in close contact with U.S. counterparts and is committed to full cooperation—not only to address this immediate situation but to strengthen long-term strategies against organized crime.

The Ministry concluded its statement by emphasizing that Guyana’s relationship with the United States remains strong, particularly in the area of security collaboration.

“We will continue to work diligently with our American partners to ensure that our country is not used as a conduit for illicit activities,” the statement said. “Together, we will hold those responsible to account.”

Like this: Like Loading...