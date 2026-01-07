PRESIDENT ALI REAFFIRMS GUYANA’S COMMITMENT TO DEMOCRACY AS HE WARNS AGAINST CRIMINALITY

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News |

As regional developments continue to unfold following major events in Venezuela, President Irfaan Ali has reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to democracy, the rule of law, and the fight against criminality, while cautioning citizens to remain vigilant against illicit activities.

Addressing residents of Paramakatoi in Region Eight on Monday, President Ali assured that Guyana remains firmly aligned with nations and peoples who uphold justice, democratic governance, freedom, and lawful order, even as uncertainty persists across the region.

He acknowledged growing public concern over developments along Guyana’s western frontier, noting that the situation in Venezuela remains fluid and continues to evolve. According to the President, while these concerns are understandable, he cautioned against drawing premature conclusions or making demands in the absence of full clarity on the unfolding events.

President Ali stressed that Guyana will continue to stand with the people of Venezuela who share and embrace democratic values, while remaining steadfast in its opposition to criminal networks that threaten regional stability.

He issued a firm warning to individuals involved in gold smuggling, drug trafficking, and other illicit activities, emphasizing that such practices have no place in Guyana or across the region. The Head of State underscored that criminality undermines families, weakens communities, and erodes the social fabric.

The President also cautioned communities to be alert to individuals engaged in criminal activity who, he said, often seek to mislead citizens by portraying themselves as protectors or messiahs. He urged Guyanese to remain vigilant and grounded in understanding how criminal networks operate and the harm they cause.

Meanwhile, the regional situation intensified over the weekend following developments involving the United States and Venezuela. U.S. authorities have reported that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was captured on Saturday, formally charged on Monday, and has since pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

As events continue to unfold, President Ali reiterated that Guyana will remain committed to democratic principles, lawful conduct, and regional cooperation, while safeguarding national security and the well-being of its people.

