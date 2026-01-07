GOV’T MUST BE ON BOARD FINANCIALLY TO ASSIST IN DEVELOPMENT OF FACILITIES FOR REMOVED VENDORS ALONG ROBB STREET, WE CAN’T DO IT ALONE – M&CC COUNCILOR

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

Amid the recent High Court–ordered removal of vendors operating outside Yhip’s Bakery at the corner of Robb and Alexander Streets, members of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) have stressed that meaningful solutions for displaced vendors will require strong financial backing from the central government.

Speaking at Monday’s statutory meeting of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council, Chief City Councillor Alfred Mentore revealed that a project design had already been submitted to the council, as officials explore options to relocate the affected vendors to a more suitable and organised facility.

The meeting focused heavily on street vending challenges, particularly the fallout from the court-mandated removal of vendors along Robb and Alexander Streets. Councillors acknowledged that while enforcement was necessary, long-term solutions must prioritise the livelihoods of those displaced.

Councillor Dexter Forte argued that the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development must play a direct role in financing any proposed facility, noting that the City Council lacks the resources to undertake such a project independently.

“Our issue is funding. We don’t have the funds, but the government does. If we can put forward the plan, we are asking you to press them,” Forte said, emphasising the socio-economic realities facing the vendors. “Those people on Robb Street have children, they have mortgages. This is serious.”

On Sunday, the City Council complied with the High Court order to clear vendors from outside Yhip’s Bakery, a move that reignited calls for equitable accommodation to prevent unfair competition and further hardship. Mayor Mentore indicated that plans are being developed to relocate vendors to Merriman’s Mall, located between Orange Walk and Cummings Street.

However, Councillor Alfonso De Armas criticised the slow pace of action, noting that the issue had been raised multiple times in 2025 without decisive follow-through. He also questioned the effectiveness of the council’s financial management.

“This issue has been at the forefront since at least February, and now we are only finding urgency, while vendors have been affected for the longest while,” De Armas said.

Councillor Clayton Hinds added that accurate data on the number of vendors operating along Robb Street is essential to inform any realistic design and construction plan. He warned that space constraints in the area could pose additional challenges.

“We need to have that data, and I am also aware that there is no space in the precincts of that area where you can put these people,” Hinds stated.

In response, Mayor Mentore said the council is considering innovative design concepts, including a drive-through model, and reiterated plans to reduce street vending along Regent Street and the surrounding areas through stronger enforcement.

“The development of that particular four-storey building is for the Bourda part of town,” Mentore explained, adding that any long-term solution must balance order, enforcement, and economic opportunity.

As discussions continued, councillors agreed that, without direct financial support from central government, the City Council alone cannot deliver the infrastructure needed to properly accommodate displaced vendors and stabilise livelihoods.

Like this: Like Loading...