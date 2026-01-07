POLITICAL PARTIES CALL FOR THE RESIGNATION OF SUSAN RODRIGUES, SAYS SAYS ITS TIME TO END SELECTIVE ENFORCEMENT

By:Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Three political parties have jointly called for the removal of former Housing Minister and current Tourism Minister Susan Rodrigues, as public pressure intensifies over questions surrounding the scale and speed of her alleged accumulation of wealth.

The A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) coalition says it is deeply troubled by what it describes as the rapid acquisition of significant assets, both locally and overseas, during Rodrigues’ approximately five years in public office. The coalition noted that Rodrigues previously told the National Assembly that she came from humble, working-class roots—claims APNU now argues are sharply at odds with financial disclosures and reports circulating in the public domain.

According to APNU, the matter has moved beyond partisan politics and now centres on trust, integrity, and accountability in public office. The coalition insists that Rodrigues should step aside to allow a full and transparent investigation or be removed to protect public confidence in governance.

The We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party has echoed that call, demanding the immediate resignation of both Susan Rodrigues and Zulfikar Mustapha, Minister of Agriculture. WIN contends that the ministers’ alleged assets and access to state lands far exceed their official earnings, while ordinary citizens continue to wait years for land allocations and economic opportunities. The party warned that continued silence from the government only deepens public mistrust.

Meanwhile, the Voluntary Public Assistance Committee (VPAC) has called for an urgent, independent investigation into reports linking Rodrigues and her family to luxury homes, vehicles, commercial properties, and a U.S. real estate purchase reportedly valued at more than US$500,000. VPAC stressed that its position is not about presuming guilt, but about ensuring equal accountability and ending what it describes as selective enforcement.

All three groups have stated that if no action is taken, responsibility now rests with President Irfaan Ali to intervene. They warned that continued inaction risks further eroding public confidence in the integrity of public institutions.

“The people of Guyana deserve answers,” the parties insist, as calls grow louder for transparency and accountability at the highest levels of government.

