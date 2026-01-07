Wednesday, January 7, 2026
HomeNewsPOLITICAL PARTIES CALL FOR THE RESIGNATION OF SUSAN RODRIGUES, SAYS SAYS ITS...
NewsPolitics

POLITICAL PARTIES CALL FOR THE RESIGNATION OF SUSAN RODRIGUES, SAYS SAYS ITS TIME TO END SELECTIVE ENFORCEMENT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
102

By:Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Three political parties have jointly called for the removal of former Housing Minister and current Tourism Minister Susan Rodrigues, as public pressure intensifies over questions surrounding the scale and speed of her alleged accumulation of wealth.

The A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) coalition says it is deeply troubled by what it describes as the rapid acquisition of significant assets, both locally and overseas, during Rodrigues’ approximately five years in public office. The coalition noted that Rodrigues previously told the National Assembly that she came from humble, working-class roots—claims APNU now argues are sharply at odds with financial disclosures and reports circulating in the public domain.

According to APNU, the matter has moved beyond partisan politics and now centres on trust, integrity, and accountability in public office. The coalition insists that Rodrigues should step aside to allow a full and transparent investigation or be removed to protect public confidence in governance.

The We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party has echoed that call, demanding the immediate resignation of both Susan Rodrigues and Zulfikar Mustapha, Minister of Agriculture. WIN contends that the ministers’ alleged assets and access to state lands far exceed their official earnings, while ordinary citizens continue to wait years for land allocations and economic opportunities. The party warned that continued silence from the government only deepens public mistrust.

Meanwhile, the Voluntary Public Assistance Committee (VPAC) has called for an urgent, independent investigation into reports linking Rodrigues and her family to luxury homes, vehicles, commercial properties, and a U.S. real estate purchase reportedly valued at more than US$500,000. VPAC stressed that its position is not about presuming guilt, but about ensuring equal accountability and ending what it describes as selective enforcement.

All three groups have stated that if no action is taken, responsibility now rests with President Irfaan Ali to intervene. They warned that continued inaction risks further eroding public confidence in the integrity of public institutions.

“The people of Guyana deserve answers,” the parties insist, as calls grow louder for transparency and accountability at the highest levels of government.

Previous article
PRESIDENT ALI REAFFIRMS GUYANA’S COMMITMENT TO DEMOCRACY AS HE WARNS AGAINST CRIMINALITY
Next article
FIRST WITNESS IN MOHAMEDS’ EXTRADITON HEARING TESTIFIES,KEY EXTRADITION DOCUMENTS ADMITTED INTO EVIDENCE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

FEMALE BARTENDER SHOT DEAD

HELP AND SHELTER CONTINUES TO TACKLE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE