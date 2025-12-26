Friday, December 26, 2025
HomeNewsAGRICULTURE MINISTER REJECTS CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS,...LEGAL ACTION COULD ENSUE
NewsPolitics

AGRICULTURE MINISTER REJECTS CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS,…LEGAL ACTION COULD ENSUE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
201

By:Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha has strongly rejected corruption allegations circulating on social media, describing them as false, malicious and politically motivated, and has warned that legal action may follow.

The allegations were raised in a series of Facebook videos posted on the Team Mohamed page by Leader of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, Azruddin Mohamed. In response, Minister Mustapha said he is deeply concerned about what he described as a coordinated smear campaign against himself and his family.

In a statement issued on December 22, the minister dismissed claims suggesting that his residence at Bloomfield, Berbice, was acquired through corrupt means. He said the allegations are completely untrue, misleading and intended to damage his reputation and subject him to public ridicule.

“The construction of my home was financed exclusively through a mortgage obtained from Demerara Bank Limited and personal savings accumulated through lawful employment. I can account for every asset I own,” Mustapha stated.

The Agriculture Minister noted that he has served in public life for more than three decades, including stints as a Member of Parliament, Regional Chairman for Region Six, and as a Cabinet Minister since 2020. He added that throughout his career he has complied with all statutory obligations, including submitting declarations to the Integrity Commission.

Mustapha also rejected allegations directed at his son, Javed Mustapha, describing them as equally false and malicious. He said his son is a qualified medical doctor and businessman whose achievements were earned through education, discipline and lawful enterprise.

“These attacks on my son and my family are personal and vindictive. They are designed to distract from Mr. Mohamed’s own issues and to tarnish our names without evidence,” the minister said.

While indicating that he will not be drawn into what he termed a “tit-for-tat” public exchange, Minister Mustapha confirmed that he has instructed his attorneys to review the social media posts with a view to possible legal action.

As of publication, the We Invest in Nationhood party has not responded to the minister’s statement.

Previous article
GUYANA IS AN OIL RICH NATION, BUT GOVERNMENT’S BROKEN PROMISES CAUSE CITIZENS TO FEEL THE SQUEEZE – MP SHARMA SOLOMON
Next article
GRA OFFICERS ARRESTED IN LUXURY CARS TAX SCAM- LARGE SCALE UNDER-DECLARATION OF IMPORTED MOTOR VEHICLES
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

CANDEL LIGHT VIGIL IN FRONT OF PM’S OFFICIAL HOME

NAC BEING STRENGTHENED