AGRICULTURE MINISTER REJECTS CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS,…LEGAL ACTION COULD ENSUE

By:Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |



Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha has strongly rejected corruption allegations circulating on social media, describing them as false, malicious and politically motivated, and has warned that legal action may follow.

The allegations were raised in a series of Facebook videos posted on the Team Mohamed page by Leader of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, Azruddin Mohamed. In response, Minister Mustapha said he is deeply concerned about what he described as a coordinated smear campaign against himself and his family.

In a statement issued on December 22, the minister dismissed claims suggesting that his residence at Bloomfield, Berbice, was acquired through corrupt means. He said the allegations are completely untrue, misleading and intended to damage his reputation and subject him to public ridicule.

“The construction of my home was financed exclusively through a mortgage obtained from Demerara Bank Limited and personal savings accumulated through lawful employment. I can account for every asset I own,” Mustapha stated.

The Agriculture Minister noted that he has served in public life for more than three decades, including stints as a Member of Parliament, Regional Chairman for Region Six, and as a Cabinet Minister since 2020. He added that throughout his career he has complied with all statutory obligations, including submitting declarations to the Integrity Commission.

Mustapha also rejected allegations directed at his son, Javed Mustapha, describing them as equally false and malicious. He said his son is a qualified medical doctor and businessman whose achievements were earned through education, discipline and lawful enterprise.

“These attacks on my son and my family are personal and vindictive. They are designed to distract from Mr. Mohamed’s own issues and to tarnish our names without evidence,” the minister said.

While indicating that he will not be drawn into what he termed a “tit-for-tat” public exchange, Minister Mustapha confirmed that he has instructed his attorneys to review the social media posts with a view to possible legal action.

As of publication, the We Invest in Nationhood party has not responded to the minister’s statement.

