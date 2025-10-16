Thursday, October 16, 2025
PRESIDENT ALI CHARGES NEW OFFICERS TO DEFEND SOVEREIGNTY AMID GLOBAL THREATS

By HGPTV
GEORGETOWN – In a powerful display of military pageantry and political resolve, Commander-in-Chief Dr. Irfaan Ali today delivered a thunderous mandate to 31 newly commissioned officers of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), demanding they step into their roles as guardians of the nation’s booming economy and contested sovereignty.

​The ceremonial graduation parade for Standard Officers’ Course 56 at Base Camp Ayangana saw the GDF welcome 21 new officers, alongside six from the Guyana Police Force and four from the Belize Defence Force, a sign of regional defense cooperation.​

The Mandate: Integrity is the Weapon​

President Ali framed the graduation not as an ending, but as the fiery beginning of a perilous mission. He reminded the fresh officers that their responsibility is far from ordinary: “As your Commander-in-Chief, I remind you that your responsibility is not a trivial one. It carries the weight of duty, trust, and expectations.

It is the responsibility to defend, to protect, and to serve.”​With Guyana’s wealth and borders under intense international scrutiny, the President issued a direct command: foster a culture of accountability and resilience. He stressed that every officer must be supported and prepared, not only to defend the borders but to contribute to national development and regional stability.

“Wherever you find yourselves, in barracks, on borders, in disaster zones, in command posts, you will be called upon to embody the ideals of integrity, courage, resilience, and teamwork. No officer stands alone,” the Commander-in-Chief declared.​

Honour and High Achievement

The President highlighted his administration’s unwavering support, pointing to massive ongoing investments in modern equipment and strategic readiness designed to keep Guyana’s territorial integrity absolutely secure.​

The ceremony’s highest honour went to Cadet Officer Roger Westmoreland, who was named the Best Graduating Student and awarded the coveted Presidential Sword of Honour.

Westmoreland, who remarkably was the top student from the Guyana Police Force in 2018 before taking the GDF course, now represents the pinnacle of service and commitment, ready to lead the nation’s defense in an increasingly unpredictable region.

HGPTV
