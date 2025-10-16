Thursday, October 16, 2025
MINISTER LASHES OUT AT PUBLIC FOR ALLEGEDLY EXPOSING 5-YEAR-OLD RAPE VICTIM

By HGPTV
0
552

GEORGETOWN – The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has issued a powerful and furious public statement, condemning Guyanese citizens for turning a five-year-old child victim of sexual assault into fodder for social media gossip.

The Ministry stressed that the reckless sharing of information surrounding the case is “irresponsible, unethical,” and inflicting further, preventable trauma on the young survivor.​ “Children who are victims of abuse must be protected, not exposed,” the Ministry declared in a blistering media release.

​The Legal and Trauma-Informed Response

​The Ministry confirmed it is fully mobilized after receiving the report from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on October 9, 2025. The Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) immediately intervened, deploying a specialized team to provide constant support, including psychosocial care and trauma-focused counselling, to the child and family, a standard of care designed to mitigate the deep emotional damage such crimes inflict.

​In a critical step forward for the criminal case, a specialized Forensic Interview was conducted on October 13, 2025, at the Child Advocacy Centre, ensuring that evidence was gathered in a child-safe environment without repeatedly traumatizing the victim. The police investigation into the predator remains active.

​The $250,000 Fine and Six-Month Prison Threat

​The Ministry’s warning is backed by the full weight of the law, directed at anyone sharing details on social media. The public is sternly reminded that Section 10(2) of the Childcare and Protection Agency Act expressly forbids the publication of any information that could lead to the identification of a child victim, including their age, area, or school.

​The penalty for this legal violation is not trivial: those found guilty on summary conviction face a fine of up to $250,000 and six months imprisonment. The Ministry remains resolute in its commitment to protecting the child’s dignity, warning that recklessness will now be met with swift legal action.

HGPTV
