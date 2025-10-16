Thursday, October 16, 2025
HomeNewsAgricultureGLOBAL FOOD PRICE SURGE FORCES FAMILIES INTO CHEAP, UNHEALTHY DIETS - PRES....
ArticlesHealthNewsAgriculturePolitics

GLOBAL FOOD PRICE SURGE FORCES FAMILIES INTO CHEAP, UNHEALTHY DIETS – PRES. ALI

By HGPTV
0
223

GEORGETOWN – President Dr. Irfaan Ali today delivered a stark warning on World Food Day 2025, cautioning that a persistent surge in global food price inflation is threatening to undermine nutritional health and pushing vulnerable families toward cheap, unhealthy alternatives. The President emphasized that this crisis is reinforcing deep inequalities in diet and access to quality food worldwide.

In his message commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), President Ali acknowledged the global body’s instrumental role in transforming agriculture and ensuring food security remains central to the international agenda. He stressed that this year’s theme, “Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future,” is a powerful call for global collaboration among governments and sectors to build more resilient and equitable food systems.

The Price of Hunger and Nutritional Inequality

However, the Guyanese leader pointed to the sobering findings of the recently released 2025 edition of The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World report. The report highlights that rising global food prices have had a profound impact on food security, particularly in low-income countries where inflationary pressures have eroded household purchasing power.

President Ali detailed the devastating consequence of these financial pressures: “The crisis has also made healthy diets less affordable, reinforcing nutritional inequalities as nutrient-rich foods become costlier while ultra-processed alternatives remain cheap and accessible.” This trend suggests that while food may be technically available, the ability of families to afford nutritious food is rapidly declining.

The President’s message serves as a reminder of the nation’s shared responsibility to ensure that “every person, everywhere, enjoys access to safe, nutritious, and affordable food.” He concluded by honoring the FAO’s eight decades of leadership in working to end global hunger, urging renewed focus on the persistence of nutritional gaps.

Previous article
PRESIDENT ALI CHARGES NEW OFFICERS TO DEFEND SOVEREIGNTY AMID GLOBAL THREATS
Next article
NO MORE GAMES: JAGDEO SAYS GOV’T TO FIGHT GAMBLING CRISIS WITH HIGHER TAXES
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

RICE FARMERS PRAISE FAO AND GRDB DRONE PILOT PROJECT

WIN PARTY PROMISES TO REVIVE GUYANA’S STRUGGLING SUGAR INDUSTRY