22-YEAR-OLD CHARGED WITH DEADLY HIT-AND-RUN THAT KILLED 8-YEAR-OLD BOY IN CRABWOOD CREEK

BERBICE, GUYANA — A 22-year-old man from Crabwood Creek has been charged in connection with a tragic hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of eight-year-old Sahil Naipaul last Tuesday.

Ramsarran Samaroo appeared before Magistrate Michelle Matthias at the Whim Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where he faced three charges — including driving in a dangerous manner, causing death.

The court heard that Samaroo was behind the wheel of motorcar PAK 6598 when it struck and killed the young boy in their home village. He was not required to plead to the causing-death-by-dangerous-driving charge.

Samaroo also faced charges for failing to stop after the accident and failing to render assistance to the injured child. He pleaded not guilty to both.

Magistrate Matthias refused bail, remanding Samaroo to prison. The case has been transferred to the Springlands Magistrate’s Court, where it will be heard again on September 4.

Residents of Crabwood Creek remain shaken by the incident, describing Sahil as a bright, playful child whose life was cut short far too soon.

Like this: Like Loading...