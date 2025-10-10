WIN DEMANDS END TO SECRET BALLOT IN REG 10, CLAIMS PPP AND APNU COLLUDING

LINDEN – The We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Party has thrown down the gauntlet in Region 10, demanding that the election of the Regional Chairman and Vice Chairman be conducted by a “public show of hands” rather than the traditional secret ballot. The aggressive call for absolute transparency is fueled by explosive allegations that the PPP/C and APNU are plotting a backroom deal to combine votes and seize control of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC).​

WIN Councillor candidate and Regional Vice Chairman (Elect) Mark Goring issued a fiery statement addressed to the people of Linden, Wismar, and all communities in Region 10, asserting that the upcoming swearing-in of the 10th RDC must reflect the “will of the voters, not backroom deals or political games.”

Goring made the central allegation starkly clear: “It has come to our attention that there are allegations suggesting that the PPPC and APNU Councillors may attempt to combine their votes to undermine the will of the majority and vote against the WIN Party, the party that the people have democratically chosen to lead Region Ten.”

He branded such an act as a “betrayal of the voters’ mandate” and a rejection of democracy.​Goring stressed that WIN has “nothing to hide and no fear of public scrutiny,” which is why the party is demanding a public show of hands.

This move, however, goes against established procedures in some of Guyana’s local government elections, such as Amerindian Village Council elections, where the law mandates a secret ballot for the election of leaders, a system designed to protect officials from intimidation.

WIN’s proposal shifts the focus entirely, asserting that transparency demands the electorate see every vote cast. The RDC election is critical, as the Council is responsible for the overall management and administration of the region, including health, education, and public works.

Given that WIN allegedly emerged from the recent General and Regional Elections with a majority mandate in the region, the internal election of the Chairman is a high-stakes power struggle. Goring concluded by appealing to all Councillors, regardless of party:

“Let us show Guyana and the world that Region Ten leads by example where democracy is not whispered behind closed doors, but proudly declared in the light of day.” The statement signals that the political fight for control of Region 10 is far from over and will be conducted with open hostility.

