Monday, September 22, 2025
HomeArticlesPOMEROON FAMILIES CRY OUT AS SCHOOL BOAT REMAINS OUT OF SERVICE -...
ArticlesEDUCATIONNewsPolitics

POMEROON FAMILIES CRY OUT AS SCHOOL BOAT REMAINS OUT OF SERVICE – MOHAMED

By HGPTV
0
1033

Georgetown, Guyana – September 22, 2025 – Opposition Leader and leader of the WIN party, Azruddin Mohamed, is alleging that the absence of a functioning state-owned school boat in the Lower Pomeroon has left families struggling with heavy transportation costs, forcing some children to stay home and risk dropping out of school.

In a statement, Mohamed said he was contacted by residents who complained about the hardship caused by the breakdown of the school boat that once served the area. He pointed out that the vessel, originally handed over in 2015 by then-President David Granger after being donated by businessman Alfro Alphonso, had provided significant relief to parents before falling into disrepair.

According to Mohamed, the boat operated until last school term but was neglected and poorly maintained. He claims it is now unsafe and no longer usable.

“Parents are compelled to pay $1,000 per child for a one-way trip on private boats. That is $2,000 every day, more than $10,000 per week per child,” Mohamed stated. “The $100,000 transportation grant promised by the Government would not even last a full school term. Families cannot sustain that.”

He further alleged that the Ministry of Education has ignored repeated requests from residents to intervene. Mohamed argued that the current situation is leading to school absenteeism and dropouts among teenagers in the region.

“This is neglect, plain and simple,” he said. “No opposition leader, no private donor, no parent alone can shoulder this responsibility. This is the duty of the Government. Those who control the resources of the state must use them to benefit the people, not themselves.”

Mohamed urged President Irfaan Ali and Education Minister Priya Manickchand, along with Finance Minister Ashni Singh and Public Works Minister Juan Edghill, to act swiftly, insisting that children in the Pomeroon deserve the same support as those in other regions.

“Every child has a right to an education, and no child should have to stay away from school simply because their parents cannot afford boat fare,” he stressed. “This administration needs to do better.”

Previous article
TERRENCE CAMPBELL FOCUSED ON REBUILDING PNCR, NOT 2030 LEADERSHIP
Next article
POLICE SEEK IDENTITY OF DRIVER KILLED IN SOESDYKE-LINDEN ACCIDENT
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

NORTON SAYS APNU MUST STUDY PATTERN OF LOSING GROUND TO NEWCOMER...

8-YEAR-OLD GIRL DIES IN PARIKA CRASH, FATHER INJURED; DRIVER TESTED DRUNK