POMEROON FAMILIES CRY OUT AS SCHOOL BOAT REMAINS OUT OF SERVICE – MOHAMED

Georgetown, Guyana – September 22, 2025 – Opposition Leader and leader of the WIN party, Azruddin Mohamed, is alleging that the absence of a functioning state-owned school boat in the Lower Pomeroon has left families struggling with heavy transportation costs, forcing some children to stay home and risk dropping out of school.

In a statement, Mohamed said he was contacted by residents who complained about the hardship caused by the breakdown of the school boat that once served the area. He pointed out that the vessel, originally handed over in 2015 by then-President David Granger after being donated by businessman Alfro Alphonso, had provided significant relief to parents before falling into disrepair.

According to Mohamed, the boat operated until last school term but was neglected and poorly maintained. He claims it is now unsafe and no longer usable.

“Parents are compelled to pay $1,000 per child for a one-way trip on private boats. That is $2,000 every day, more than $10,000 per week per child,” Mohamed stated. “The $100,000 transportation grant promised by the Government would not even last a full school term. Families cannot sustain that.”

He further alleged that the Ministry of Education has ignored repeated requests from residents to intervene. Mohamed argued that the current situation is leading to school absenteeism and dropouts among teenagers in the region.

“This is neglect, plain and simple,” he said. “No opposition leader, no private donor, no parent alone can shoulder this responsibility. This is the duty of the Government. Those who control the resources of the state must use them to benefit the people, not themselves.”

Mohamed urged President Irfaan Ali and Education Minister Priya Manickchand, along with Finance Minister Ashni Singh and Public Works Minister Juan Edghill, to act swiftly, insisting that children in the Pomeroon deserve the same support as those in other regions.

“Every child has a right to an education, and no child should have to stay away from school simply because their parents cannot afford boat fare,” he stressed. “This administration needs to do better.”

