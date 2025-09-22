Monday, September 22, 2025
POLICE SEEK IDENTITY OF DRIVER KILLED IN SOESDYKE-LINDEN ACCIDENT

Georgetown, Guyana – September 22, 2025 – Police are investigating a fatal accident that claimed the life of a yet-to-be-identified driver early Sunday morning on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. at Hill Foot and involved a motorcar, PLL 7365, and a motor lorry, GAE 5944, driven by 61-year-old Sewarran Latchman of Sand Road, Soesdyke.

According to Latchman, he was heading west along the highway when he noticed two white lights approaching rapidly in his lane. He told investigators that he applied brakes and swerved left in an attempt to avoid a collision, but the car still slammed into the front right side of the lorry.

The impact left the motorcar’s driver dead at the scene. Two passengers in the car were injured and rushed to the Diamond Regional Hospital, where they received treatment.

Police have not yet released the identity of the deceased, and investigations remain ongoing.

