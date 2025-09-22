Monday, September 22, 2025
TERRENCE CAMPBELL FOCUSED ON REBUILDING PNCR, NOT 2030 LEADERSHIP

By HGPTV
Georgetown, Guyana – September 22, 2025 – newly-appointed APNU Parliamentary Leader Dr. Terrence Campbell says his focus right now is on rebuilding the coalition, not on his personal political ambitions.

In an interview on Sources with News Source, Campbell was pressed about whether he envisions himself one day becoming leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), the largest party in the APNU. While he admitted that he intends to formally join the PNCR, he was cautious about looking too far ahead.

“At this point, with the challenges facing APNU, it is hard to look down the road and think about political leadership in 2030,” Campbell explained. “We have the task of restoring morale, preparing for local government elections, and working from the trenches. But if the time ever comes when I am asked to take leadership, I will not back down from that responsibility.”

Campbell, who was appointed parliamentary leader by Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton, dismissed the suggestion that the arrangement might hinder his effectiveness. Instead, he said Norton’s decades of political experience serve as a guide.

“Mr. Norton has always given me space to make decisions. It would be unwise for me not to lean on his 50 years of political experience. It is not a challenge, it is an advantage to have someone with that history offering advice and support,” he said.

Still, Campbell takes over at a time when the PNCR and the wider APNU are reeling from electoral defeat and internal divisions. The coalition has seen a string of resignations, including that of PNCR Chairman Shurwayne Holder and veteran member Mortimer Williams.

Campbell acknowledged the strain. “After the kind of result we experienced on September 1, some people will leave. That’s a natural part of the process,” he said. “I have spoken to comrades who have been shut out of jobs for years simply because of their party affiliation. With APNU likely facing another five years out of power, some will decide to walk away. That’s the reality.”

But he insists that departures will not cripple the party. “As bad as it was, almost 80,000 people still voted for the party. The party will not die with a few resignations. It would not even die if Mr. Norton left tomorrow, and certainly not if I did. What matters now is rejuvenation and rebuilding.”

Campbell framed the coalition’s next steps as a collective struggle, stressing that rebuilding will not be easy, but it is possible. “People will leave. People will come. But the work of the APNU must continue.”

