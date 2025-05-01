POLITICAL LEADERS JOINTLY STAND IN SOLIDARITY AS JUSTICE MUST BE GRANTED FOR ADRIANNA YOUNGE

Civil Society and Opposition Unite Against Use of Force, Call for Justice and Reform in Wake of Adriana Younge’s Death

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – In a rare show of unity, members of civil society, the political opposition, and activist groups came together on Thursday to condemn the Guyana Police Force, citing excessive force against peaceful protesters, racial profiling, and the political manipulation of national grief following the death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge.

Businessman Terrence Campbell said, “The people of Guyana are more aware now than ever. We reject that political culture entirely,” while also joining others in denouncing the looting and destruction of property that accompanied some of the protests.

The press conference followed the controversial autopsy results which declared drowning as the cause of Adriana’s death. But Alliance For Change leader Nigel Hughes questioned the validity of the findings in the absence of a toxicology report.

“If the water in the pool contains chlorine, and any water found in her lungs or body does not match that chemical composition, then it significantly reduces the likelihood she drowned in that pool,” Hughes stated, calling the autopsy “premature” without proper chemical analysis.

Darren Best, founder of the Vigilant Protection Action Committee, urged continued peaceful demonstrations, declaring:

“We must protest to end this culture. We must protest to know why we are victims of this system.”

Nigel London, leader of the People’s National Movement, echoed demands for accountability.

“Clifton Hicken needs to go. But he’s supervised by Robeson Benn—why should Benn stay?” he asked, calling for resignations at the highest level of the Guyana Police Force.

Also weighing in was Simona Brooms, founder of the Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity (ALP), who stressed the importance of resisting ethnic division and emotional manipulation during this tense time.

Despite the significance of the event and widespread national concern, no representative from the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) attended the press briefing. However, Annette Ferguson and Dawn Hastings-Williams were present, representing the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) and A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).

Calls for justice continue to intensify across the country as many remain unconvinced by the state’s handling of the Adriana Younge case, which has since sparked widespread protests, international attention, and renewed demands for systemic reform in Guyana’s security sector.

