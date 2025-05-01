Thursday, May 1, 2025
PRIVATE SECURITY FIRMS WEARING SKI MASKS NOT PERMISSIBLE IN LAW- WALTON DESIR ARGUES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
MP Questions Legality of Masked Armed Security Amid Tensions Following Adriana Younge’s Death
By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

Georgetown, Guyana – As outrage continues to grip the nation following the tragic death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge, opposition Member of Parliament Amanza Walton-Desir is raising pressing concerns about the legality of masked, heavily armed private security personnel observed during recent protests in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.

Younge’s lifeless body was discovered in the swimming pool of the Double Day Hotel, igniting nationwide protests, many of which have escalated into violent confrontations between civilians and law enforcement. During one such protest, civilians encountered private armed security officers clad in bulletproof vests and balaclavas—a scene that sparked public concern and prompted parliamentary scrutiny.

At the 102nd sitting of the National Assembly, Walton-Desir directly questioned whether the Ministry of Home Affairs had granted permission under the Private Security Services Act for these firms to operate in such militarized fashion. “There is no provision for that in the laws of Guyana unless permission has been granted,” she emphasized.

However, Speaker Manzoor Nadir disallowed the question, brushing it aside as not meeting the urgency criteria. “That is very simple and it is a yes or no answer… but we need to move on,” he ruled.

In an interview with Nightly News, Walton-Desir criticized the speaker’s conduct as “uncouth” and “disrespectful,” claiming it revealed a disregard for transparency and rule of law. “All that was required was for the Minister to say yes, we gave permission—or no, we didn’t. Instead, the speaker dismissed it,” she said.

With public trust in law enforcement at an all-time low following conflicting police statements on Younge’s disappearance, the opposition is demanding answers. The deployment of masked, armed civilians amid civil unrest without confirmed legal authorization has added fuel to the fire in what many see as a crisis of accountability.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has yet to issue a formal response.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
