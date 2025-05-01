SEVERAL CHARGED WITH TERRORISM, FACE UP TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON OR DEATH PENALTY IF CONVICTED

Over 100 Arrested in 24 Hours Amid Georgetown Unrest; 17 Remanded on Terrorism-Related Charges

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

Georgetown, Guyana – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has arrested over 100 individuals within the past 24 hours for various offenses amid widespread unrest sparked by public outrage over the death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge. Among the detainees, 17 people appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, charged under Article 309A of the Criminal Law Offenses Act, which includes terrorism-related provisions.

The court denied bail to all 17 accused, remanding them to prison until May 28, 2025. The charges stem from a wave of violent protests that erupted across the capital on Monday, including road blockades, looting, and arson.

According to prosecutors, nine men were jointly charged with inciting terror and causing destruction to public and private property at Cemetery Road. Others faced charges for allegedly breaking into a Chinese-owned supermarket and stealing an estimated $6 million in goods, while additional crimes were reported in West Ruimveldt and Sussex Street.

Despite several defendants breaking into tears in court, the prosecution maintained that video evidence clearly implicates each accused, and these recordings will be submitted during the trial.

Meanwhile, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, in his weekly broadcast “In the News,” stated that “terrorism” is the proper charge under the Criminal Law Offenses Act. He emphasized the severity of the charges, noting that:

If a terrorist act results in death, the offender could face the death penalty and a $1.5 million fine .

and a . If no death occurs, the penalty includes a minimum $500,000 fine and 10 to 15 years’ imprisonment.

Nandlall also stressed that those who incite or conspire to commit terrorist acts will face the same penalties as the principal offenders. “These are not just ordinary crimes—they are acts of national destabilization and must be treated accordingly,” he said.

The Attorney General affirmed that the judiciary will now determine the outcomes, as the independent justice system must rule based solely on evidence presented and legal principles applied. He also pointed to international criticisms of Guyana’s low conviction rates, asserting that neither the government nor law enforcement influences judicial decisions.

“The courts must treat these matters with the seriousness they deserve,” Nandlall said. “The world is watching.”

These arrests are tied to Monday’s eruption of violence, which saw roads blocked, businesses looted, and fires set across Georgetown, in the aftermath of Adriana Younge’s death—a case that has ignited nationwide protests and scrutiny of law enforcement.

