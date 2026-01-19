“WE BEGGED THEM TO WATCH HER”: FAMILY ALLEGES NEGLIGENCE HOURS BEFORE PREGNANT WOMAN’S DEATH AT GPHC

HGP Nightly News – Fresh and deeply troubling claims have now emerged following the death of a young, pregnant woman who jumped from a ward at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, with a close relative alleging that repeated warnings to medical staff were ignored in the critical hours before her death.

Speaking to reporters in an emotional interview, the relative, whose identity is being withheld, said the family is struggling to understand how a woman who was clearly distressed and allegedly out of control was left without constant observation. According to the family member, the ordeal began when relatives received a frantic call from the woman’s niece, prompting them to rush to the hospital. When they arrived, he said the young woman was behaving in an extremely agitated and erratic manner, to the point where it was obvious she required urgent intervention.

“She was frantic. Anybody in their right mind could see she needed help,” he said, adding that family members pleaded with staff to give her medication to calm her down. He claimed that it took nearly 30 minutes before medication was administered. The relative alleged that before the medication was given, four family members had to physically hold her down because of how distressed she appeared.

Despite this, he claimed that no clear suicide watch, restraint, or heightened observation protocol was explained to the family. Moments later, while relatives briefly left to retrieve personal items, they allegedly received the devastating call that the woman had jumped through a window from an upper floor. “That means nobody was paying attention to her,” he said bluntly.

The family member questioned how nursing staff could have failed to recognise the seriousness of the situation, particularly given the woman’s condition. He disclosed that she was six months pregnant and had allegedly been emotionally shaken following personal relationship issues in the days leading up to her hospitalisation.

He explained that the family had already been trying to calm her the day before, eventually deciding that hospital care was necessary. When asked directly whether hospital staff told the family that she was placed on suicide watch or under special observation, his response was unequivocal: “No. Nobody told us anything.”

He further alleged that despite clear warning signs, no restraints were used and no constant monitoring was put in place. According to his account, a patient later raised the alarm after witnessing someone jump, prompting staff to respond. The woman was housed in the female medical ward, not the maternity ward, as she was reportedly admitted for observation rather than pregnancy-related complications.

The family insists that proper observation could have prevented what happened.“She was there to be observed. And there was no observation,” the relative said. Now grieving, the family says this tragedy raises wider concerns about patient safety and accountability. The relative described the incident as not just a personal loss, but a national issue.

“This is bad for our country. It could happen to anybody else,” he said, calling for accountability and changes to ensure such a tragedy is not repeated. He added that the woman’s mother, already burdened by past loss, is now devastated beyond words. The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation has since indicated that an internal investigation is underway.

The family says they are awaiting answers, and justice, as they struggle to come to terms with a loss they believe could have been prevented.

