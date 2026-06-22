POLICE PROBE DEADLY THREE-VEHICLE COLLISION AT PROVIDENCE

HGP Nightly News – One man lost his life and several others were injured after a terrifying chain-reaction collision involving a minibus, a lorry and a motor car along the Providence Public Road, East Bank Demerara, on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the crash occurred at about 5:00 p.m., turning one of the country’s busiest roadways into a scene of twisted metal, shattered glass and emergency activity.

Investigators reported that minibus BAH 9443 was travelling north when motor lorry GAF 1093, which was also proceeding in the same direction, allegedly made a sudden right turn into the path of the bus.

The impact sent the minibus crashing into the side of the lorry before it mounted the median and veered into the opposite carriageway.

Police said the vehicle then toppled onto its side and slammed into motor car PJJ 1664, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The violent collision left passengers and drivers injured as emergency responders rushed to the scene.

Dead is Ruddy Raymond, a 36-year-old resident of Lima, Essequibo Coast.

A doctor who attended the scene pronounced him dead.

Several other persons, including the drivers of the minibus and motor car as well as passengers, sustained injuries during the crash.

The injured were taken to the Diamond Regional Hospital, where they received medical treatment.

As investigators worked to piece together exactly what happened, police administered breathalyzer tests to the driver of the lorry.

The tests returned readings of 0.003% and 0.004%, according to police.

The lorry driver has since been taken into custody as the investigation continues.

The fatal accident adds to growing concerns over road safety and the number of serious crashes occurring on Guyana’s roadways, particularly along heavily trafficked corridors such as the East Bank Demerara highway.

Police investigations remain ongoing as authorities seek to determine the full circumstances that led to the deadly collision.