NORTON TELLS LINDEN: ‘PPP WANTS TO TAKE YOUR ELECTRICITY SUBSIDY — WE WON’T LET THAT HAPPEN!’

LINDEN, REGION TEN — APNU Presidential Candidate Aubrey Norton brought his campaign home on Sunday night, telling scores of people that the PPP government is quietly planning to strip Linden of its electricity subsidy, a move he vowed would never happen under his leadership.

“We saying to you, that wouldn’t happen under us. We want to see Linden progress,” Norton told the cheering crowd outside the old Palm Tree Cinema in Wismar.

He accused the government of disguising its plan by promising to connect Linden to the national grid through the natural gas-fired plant at Wales, set for completion in 2026. “Understand what they’re trying to tell you — it’s a nice way of saying they’re removing the subsidy from electricity in Linden. That must not happen. It must not,” Norton warned.

The APNU leader said Linden’s future depends on cheap power, not just for bauxite but for developing new industries. “We will work assiduously to ensure there is always cheap electricity in Linden,” he pledged.

The subsidy has long been a flashpoint. In 2012, protests over its removal turned deadly, leaving three residents shot dead and dozens injured after police opened fire. Norton reminded the crowd of that history, warning that the town must “never go back there.”

