GPPA Seeks Temporary Chicken Import License Amid Rising Demand

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Guyana Poultry Producers Association (GPPA) has formally requested government authorization for the temporary importation of chicken to cushion an anticipated supply deficit driven by surging consumer demand and declining local production.

Speaking following a recent consultative meeting with GPPA representatives, Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha confirmed that while no decision has been finalized, the Ministry is actively reviewing the request to balance market stability for consumers without undermining local producers.

Supply Shortfall Anticipated Over Next Four Weeks

During discussions at the Ministry of Agriculture, GPPA leadership alerted officials that current local production cycles are lagging behind market consumption trends. Industry projections indicate that domestic output may fall short of meeting national demand over the next four weeks:

Price Cushioning Strategy: The GPPA emphasized that a temporary import window would stabilize retail poultry prices and prevent market spikes during the dip in local production.

The GPPA emphasized that a temporary import window would stabilize retail poultry prices and prevent market spikes during the dip in local production. Time-Bound Importation: Association representatives assured the Ministry that temporary import licenses would be phased out immediately once local broiler yields recover.

[ GUYANA POULTRY MARKET DYNAMICS ] │ ┌───────────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────┐ ▼ ▼ [ Short-Term Supply Bridge ] [ Long-Term Production Expansion ] - GPPA requests temporary import licenses - Youth-led tunnel-ventilated poultry pens - Prevents price spikes over 4-week supply gap - Climate-smart automated facilities (~40,000 birds/cycle) - Under active review by Agri Ministry - Aiming for self-sufficiency & future export capacity

Ministry Weighs Consumer Costs Against Local Industry Sustainability

Minister Mustapha assured the public that any policy decision regarding import permits will consider overall market equity, food safety standards, and long-term sector sustainability:

“We are currently weighing all options,” Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha stated. “Our priority is ensuring that consumers have access to affordable poultry while protecting the investments and livelihoods of our local poultry farmers.”

Expanding Domestic Output via Youth-Led Tunnel-Ventilated Pens

To resolve recurring supply fluctuations and eliminate reliance on external imports, the government is expanding its high-tech poultry infrastructure.

Minister Mustapha highlighted that five climate-controlled, tunnel-ventilated poultry pens operated by youth groups are now operational under a state-supported entrepreneurship initiative:

High-Capacity Output: Each automated tunnel pen has the capacity to rear approximately 40,000 birds per six-week cycle.

Each automated tunnel pen has the capacity to rear approximately 40,000 birds per six-week cycle. Regional Export Ambitions: The Minister expressed optimism that as additional high-capacity pens come online, Guyana will not only satisfy its domestic poultry demand but also position itself as a net exporter within the CARICOM region.