Every Village Should Receive The Same Level Of Service — President Ali As National Consultation On Model Village Initiative Continues

By Javone Vickerie | HGP Nightly News|

MELANIE DAMISHANA, EAST COAST DEMERARA — Emphasizing that three out of every four Guyanese reside in rural villages, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has asserted that transforming communities like Melanie Damishana and Non Pareil is essential to the nation’s overarching economic growth.

Speaking during public consultations on the East Coast of Demerara, the President unveiled a multi-million dollar infrastructure proposal under the government’s Model Village Initiative, designed to elevate public safety, environmental order, and local economic activity without eroding the unique heritage of individual neighborhoods.

Sweeping Infrastructure Package Unveiled for Melanie and Non Pareil

The comprehensive development blueprint presented to residents outlines major physical upgrades across both neighboring communities:

Lighting & Public Safety: Installation of 122 new LED streetlights and 43 fire hydrants across high-density residential blocks.

Installation of and across high-density residential blocks. Drainage & Flood Mitigation: Construction of over 43,400 meters of concrete drains , 70 culverts , and 7 vehicular/pedestrian bridges to streamline water flow and protect low-lying farmland and yards.

Construction of over , , and to streamline water flow and protect low-lying farmland and yards. Pedestrian & Recreational Enhancement: Paving of nearly 26,900 meters of concrete walkways , upgrades to 4 local sports playgrounds , creation of 3 green spaces , and the planting of 423 trees to foster community aesthetics.

Paving of nearly , upgrades to , creation of , and the planting of to foster community aesthetics. Traffic & Heavy Equipment Management: Development of 4 designated industrial parking areas to remove heavy machinery and commercial haulers from narrow village streets.

[ MODEL VILLAGE INITIATIVE - EAST COAST DEMERARA ] │ ┌───────────────────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────┐ ▼ ▼ [ Infrastructural Upgrades ] [ Zoning & Community Responsibility ] - 122 Streetlights & 43 Fire Hydrants - Reorganizing commercial mechanics & spray shops - 43,400m Concrete Drains & 70 Culverts - Mitigating residential noise, pollution & congestion - 26,900m Walkways & 4 Industrial Parking Hubs - Resident stewardship of upgraded facilities & green spaces

Balancing Economic Activity With Residential Order

Addressing commercial expansion within rural communities, President Ali noted that small-scale enterprises—such as mechanic shops, spray-painting bays, roadside vendors, and entertainment venues—provide vital livelihoods and regional jobs. However, when unorganized, they introduce noise pollution, traffic congestion, and industrial waste into residential zones.

The Model Village framework seeks to establish dedicated commercial zones and industrial parking lots to keep business activities flourishing without compromising neighbors’ peace:

“Communities that are built to ensure safety, efficiency, and comfort give residents a true sense of belonging,” President Dr. Irfaan Ali emphasized during his address in Melanie. “People are at the center of development. While commercial ventures are vital for job creation, they must exist in harmony with residential living rather than causing disruption.”

Shared Responsibility Between State and Citizens

Concluding his consultation, President Ali cautioned that physical infrastructure alone cannot guarantee strong, vibrant neighborhoods. He urged residents to take personal pride in safeguarding state investments, maintaining drainage canals, and supporting youth-focused recreation spaces:

“A community is the coming together of people who care about their shared space,” the President stated. “Government investment provides the foundation, but how residents respect their neighbors and care for these facilities is what ultimately defines a community.”

The consultation in Melanie Damishana and Non Pareil forms part of an ongoing nationwide rollout of the Model Village Initiative, which will move to communities across Region Four, Region Five, and Region Six in the coming weeks.